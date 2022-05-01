Nate Diaz says boxing is as much of a combat sport as basketball is - "It's not a real fight"

Nate Diaz decided to add to the ever-going MMA vs. boxing feud with the Stockton native comparing being beaten in a boxing match to losing a basketball game, stating that “it’s not a real fight.”

Most recently, Diaz posted the following tweet:

“Losing a boxing match is like losing a basketball game It’s not a real Fight 👊🏼”

Some fans replied that real fights take place on the street, as you can use a variety of strikes and techniques that are prohibited in MMA, such as knees to grounded opponents and stomps:

One can only know what Diaz meant by that comparison and where it came from. However, the younger of the Diaz brothers replied to his tweet with another post:

“I feel MMA is a much tougher sport than the sweet science of boxing.”

The tweet was met with a reply that boxing can be more demanding when it comes to cardio, and unlike the UFC, boxers die every year:

This unfavorable comparison comes as a surprise as both Nick and Nate Diaz utilize their boxing skills in their fighting style. They have become known for mixing their strikes with lighter ones, leading the way for an upcoming power punch. Their striking prowess also gave birth to the trademark "Stockton Slap."

Gilbert Burns teases a fight with Nate Diaz

Following their exchange on social media, Gilbert Burns has backed up on his willingness to meet with the younger Diaz brother inside the octagon. Burns posted a fan-made poster featuring the two UFC welterweights.

It comes as a response to Diaz's recent call-out for a fight. 'Durinho' seems to be the most enthusiastic about their potential matchup. After initially volunteering to fight the Stockton native, Burns posted another tweet expressing his strong interest in the matchup yet again.

In addition to the poster, Burns mentioned UFC’s Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby in the post's caption, hoping it will help to convince them to set up a welterweight scrap with Diaz. He also tagged his fellow UFC competitor in the post. In the caption, he wrote:

"Would you watch this fight?"

Only time will tell if Diaz will get his wish and step inside the octagon, as it seems that the UFC is trying to force him into a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

