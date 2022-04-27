"I know a guy" - Gilbert Burns responds to Nate Diaz's "fight everybody" tweet

Gilbert Burns recently reacted to Nate Diaz after the Stockton native tweeted that he has been trying to fight everybody, but the UFC is not letting him.

Diaz further stated that he is not fighting Conor McGregor. He also wrote that the promotion is slow-rolling him and not giving him a fight. Here's what the 37-year-old fighter posted:

"I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please Thanks."

'Durinho' saw Diaz's comments and replied that he knows a guy who is ready to throw down. Here's what the Brazilian fighter wrote:

"Trying to fight everybody. I know a guy."

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho

Burns is coming off a defeat by Khamzat Chimaev in his last fight at UFC 273. Diaz's last fight, on the other hand, was a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Is Gilbert Burns vs. Nate Diaz the fight to make?

'Durinho' has been looking for a big-money fight for a while now. Diaz fits the bill as a superstar who has the name value and can draw the audience to the seats. Fighting the Stockton slugger would almost certainly secure a big-money payment for Burns.

Diaz has been looking for a fight for a while. To add to that, he has only one contest left in his current deal. The 37-year-old is willing to walk away from the sport after another bout.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼🖕🏼 It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit🏼🖕🏼 It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼🖕🏼 https://t.co/I3yPB9uJT9

Nate Diaz went back and forth with Dustin Poirier for a while on social media. Both Diaz and 'The Diamond' expressed their interest in fighting each other. However, the fight never materialized. It's unlikely that the clash will happen anytime soon.

The third fight against Conor McGregor is something that fans want to see. They have fought twice so far. Diaz claimed a submission win in their first clash at UFC 196. 'The Notorious' leveled the scoring in their rematch at UFC 202.

The trilogy fight has been teased since but is yet to happen. The Irish fighter is set to return from his freak leg break later this year. Whether the duo will clash again remains to be seen.

