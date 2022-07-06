Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s HOF induction with UFC 229 post-fight brawl throwback

Conor McGregor is not too impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov's introduction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Amid the International Fight Week proceedings prior to UFC 276, Khabib Nurmagomedov was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The former lightweight champion and undefeated fighter went into the Hall's modern wing. Many have expressed their happiness for Khabib, but not everyone was feeling that way.

Via his personal Twitter account, the Irish superstar gave his insights into a specific exchange with Khabib's cousin, Abubakar, from the memorable post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Bang of shite off them all. Stick that in the hall of fame. Bang of shite off them all. Stick that in the hall of fame. https://t.co/CxVNdMv3Fd

"Bang of shite off them all. Stick that in the hall of fame."

His clash with 'The Eagle' marked McGregor's return to mixed martial arts at the time. This followed McGregor's highly lucrative boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor's UFC 229 journey

Nurmagomedov notched the first defense of his championship against the former dual-division title holder, defending the belt two more times with stoppage victories against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before his retirement.

These victories came via rear-naked choke and triangle choke at UFC 242 and UFC 254, respectively.

McGregor ended up outside the cage for over a year after this bout until his return at UFC 246 in January 2020, which saw him defeat Donald Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute.

Then, in January and July of last year, Conor McGregor dropped a pair of bouts against Dustin Poirier. He first lost via TKO at UFC 257, only to then suffer another defeat due to doctor stoppage after suffering a broken leg at UFC 264.

McGregor versus Nurmagomedov was a ballyhooed UFC lightweight championship fight that built into a huge crescendo as the prizefight loomed closer.

Nurmagomedov ended up besting McGregor via fourth-round rear-naked choke. Their October 2018 UFC pay-per-view still stands as the most-purchased pay-per-view event the company has ever put on.

