Piers Morgan dismantles Andrew Tate's anti-logic on COVID-19 using a simple 'Flu' analogy

Piers Morgan pointedly challenged Andrew Tate and his viewpoints on COVID-19.

Piers Morgan Uncensored brought on the controversial online figure for a third interview. The titular figure of the show challenged Tate on several things throughout their contentious chat with coronavirus coming up amid the topics.

Morgan started talking about the coronavirus that is out there to which Tate openly and mockingly laughed at. The UK talk show host mentioned how the vaccine likely said millions and how that is a consensus among the scientific community to where Tate flippantly called those people 'The Matrix.'

When Tate went on to ask where COVID has gone, Morgan explained how they have lessened as was the case with the flu with the advent and widespread distribution of vaccines.

In comparing the flu and COVID-19 in the modern day, Morgan said:

"Flu pandemic about a hundred years ago killed fifty to a hundred million people. It's gotten steadily milder over the decades since. This is normal medical science pathway through most pandemics. So on that, your sort of cast iron it was all sort of Matrix, MSM nonsense is palpably untrue."

Check out the Morgan/ Tate interview clip below:

Piers Morgan and combat sports

With Andrew Tate having a certain level of kickboxing accolades behind him albeit not at a world-class level, it also draws attention to Piers Morgan's connections to combat sports.

Dillon Danis is someone Morgan also had contentious interviews with around the time of his boxing bout versus Logan Paul.

Tyson Fury can also be counted as a combat sports figure who has conducted several interviews with Piers Morgan over the years. Piers Morgan has also spoken with Dana White, Mike Tyson, and many more combat sports luminaries on his platform.

Morgan also created the foreword for British boxing champion Frank Bruno's book 60 Years A Fighter.

Even outside of an interview context, Morgan has been known to offer up his takes on big fights. This manifested into reality when he called out Anthony Joshua's strange post-fight antics after this Usyk rematch "embarrassing" and conveyed that message on his personal X account. Morgan also got in some digs after J's historic upset loss to Andy Ruiz in June 2019.

