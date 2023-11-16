“Hard man antics against a journey man” - Anthony Joshua fires shots at Otto Wallin during heated face-off for December bout, fans divided

Anthony Joshua split sentiments among the sweet science community after his initial faceoff with Otto Wallin.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin goes down on December 23rd and tops a stacked boxing mega card which is largely focused on heavyweight fights. The two hulking heavyweights had their inaugural faceoff before the fight at 'Day of Reckoning' next month, with AJ getting a bit aggressive.

The fans' opinions on the internet were divided and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice what they thought of Joshua's antics.

@doubled17 said:

"Joshua hard man antics against a journey man😂 That’s where he is now, busted flush."

@_HK1901 stated:

"I like this AJ"

@joeleigh95 quipped:

"On one hand I love this from Joshua.. but on the other hand Wallin is a likeable guy & doesn’t deserve that 😭 definitely rubs Joshua up the wrong way when people say he peaked in 2018 & is on the decline, his face didn’t look too happy when Wallin made that comment."

@steven_boult said:

"He's 100% falling apart right before our eyes and Eddie just laughs knowing he's getting loads of cash - it's atrocious to be honest"

@catwg10 stated:

"This is 1000000% the A.J we want to see an hear aggressive putting himself out there let’s go A.J"

@tipsboxingmoney quipped:

"He was rude to Helenius for no reason also. AJ is hesitant in the ring now. That won't change here."

Check out Joshua and Wallin's first faceoff video below:

Anthony Joshua and the Christmas Eve heavyweight Supercard

Anthony Joshua headlines the latest Saudi Arabia-based boxing card 'Day of Reckoning', which is slated to be held on 23 December at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

Former WBC world heavyweight champion and one of the best KO artists ever, Deontay Wilder, clashes with former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Daniel Dubois will also look to rebound from his failed bid for unified world heavyweight gold against Oleksandr Usyk. 'Double D' locks horns with Jarrell Miller, and 'Big Baby' aims to reassert himself in the weight category by taking out Dubois.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa, Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori, and Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel also bolster the card in meaningful heavyweight matchups.