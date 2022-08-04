"The amount of power in this video" - Fans react to Francis Ngannou's meet-up with former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder recently crossed paths with one another.

The former WBC heavyweight world champion in boxing and the current reigning UFC heavyweight world champion had a recent meeting that was documented and captured on video.

See the video on Ngannou's Twitter account below:

A myriad of responses popped up from fans on this meeting of heavyweight knockout artists. Twitter user @ayejaemma said:

"The amount of power in this video is out of this world."

Some played the role of fantasy promoter and put together a dream crossover matchup between the two. Twitter user @Goshinby said:

"This fight would be way more interesting than you vs Fury imo."

Some went the comedic rote in addressing the punching power both Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder wield. Twitter user @ZohebMMA said:

"I think I hurt my jaw just by watching this video."

Some got pretty hyperbolic with it, but always kept it fun throughout. Twitter user @MverseofMalice said:

"The world if they fist bumped instead of hugged [planet exploding gif]"

Francis Ngannou has a 71% knockout rate with 12 of his 17 wins by way of KO/ TKO. He has an overall mixed martial arts record of 17 wins opposite three losses and is currently riding a six-fight win streak.

Wilder, meanwhile, has a 98 % knockout rate. 'The Bronze Bomber' has 41 wins by way of KO/TKO across a record of 42 wins, opposing two losses and one draw.

Wilder held the WBC world heavyweight crown for over half a decade and remained unbeaten through a run of 10 title defenses. The draw and two defeats have all come to the same man, current lineal and WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou's desire to box

Ngannou last fought in January of this year when he made his first successful UFC world heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270.

Ngannou captured the gold from Stipe Miocic by way of second-round knockout at UFC 260 last March to even up their series. 'The Predator' has been recovering from an injury and navigating his way back into training once again.

Francis Ngannou debuted in the UFC in December 2015 and has competed under that promotional banner ever since.

Now, there is talk of Ngannou and Fury looking to pursue some sort of crossover hybrid-rules bout. 'The Predator' has also showed interest in taking on a straight boxing rules contest, so perhaps Wilder and Ngannou getting in the ring together isn't totally impossible.

