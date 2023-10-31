Dillon Danis is trolling about his boxing prowess, and many on social media are having their say.

Danis recently lost to Logan Paul via disqualification in the final round of their Misfits Boxing bout. The October 14th clash at 195 pounds was an inauspicious first foray with the fistic fireworks for Danis, to say the least.

The former Bellator MMA fighter posted a photo of himself holding a WBC belt, which he curiously addressed by another organization's name in his pot-stirring message.

In a recent post on X, @dillondanis said:

"I’m the lineal heavyweight WBO champion. If anyone has something to say, come and take it from me."

Oleksandr Usyk is actually the WBO heavyweight champion (as well as the WBA, IBF, and IBO titleholder). But Dillon Danis has never let the truth get in the way of a good troll before.

Several X users responded to this tweet, and aiming to troll the troller became the name of the game.

In addressing the jiu-jitsu champion's inactivity during his Queensberry Rules debut bout, @SatyamInsights said:

"You don't even throw punches in boxing matches"

Despite the misspelling of the combatant's name, the message was largely heard loud and clear from @CFCInce, who quipped:

"Who let Dillion Danis into the WBO Championships?? 😭😭"

Some intimated that Danis was more of a keyboard warrior, to use the parlance of our time, like @notoriousnunez9, who stated:

"You are only the champion of Twitter, should prolly stick to it and get your engagements back up 😂😂"

Fan reactions to Danis' tweet

Check out Dillon Danis' initial tweet below:

Dillon Danis' combat sports past and future

While the DQ defeat inside the ring to a WWE superstar was his latest competitive effort, Dillon Danis does have prior experience in jiu-jitsu as well as MMA.

'El Jefe' has an overall mixed martial arts record of 2-0, with a pair of submission wins at Bellator 198 and Bellator 222 (via toe hold and armbar, respectively).

Danis is looking to sign with the UFC after being granted an official release from Bellator MMA relatively shortly after his sweet science showdown with Logan Paul.