What is Alex Pereira's walk-around weight? Learn about 'Poatan's' massive weight cut

'Alex Pereira walk-around weight' is an understandable Google search considering the past 185 pounder's enormous frame for that weight class.

The former UFC middleweight champion has been featured in several social media photos over the years where his frame showed him towering over many sizable UFC light heavyweights and even heavyweights.

Men like Dominick Reyes and mentor and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira appear smaller than Pereira in photos that always gain a lot of circulation on social media.

Around this time last year, Joe Rogan was quoted as describing Alex Pereira's massive weight-cutting abilities as "sanctioned cheating."

There have been instances where the Brazilian has gained almost 30 pounds in the 24 hours after weighing in at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds.

Reports have shown that Pereira's walk-around weight out of camp is north of 230 pounds. For a reference point, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's walk-around weight is in the range of 203-205 pounds.

Check out Pereira's fight day weight before his 185-pound title-winning effort below:

The UFC run of Alex Pereira as a light heavyweight

Alex Pereira is now aiming to make his sophomore walk to the octagon as a light heavyweight after a successful debut in the weight category. Although he was noticeably a prolific light heavyweight in his previous sport of kickboxing, as a former concurrent Glory middleweight and light heavyweight champion, he is relatively not as experienced in that weight class for mixed martial arts.

'Poatan' bested Jan Blachowicz via split decision in the UFC 291 co-main event. The July win over the former divisional kingpin informed Pereira's rapid rise to a title shot in a new UFC weight category.

Pereira now prepares to vie for gold at 205 pounds against Jiri Prochazka, another former UFC light heavyweight champion, at UFC 295. The November 11 main event transpires at the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.