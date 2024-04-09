UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill full fight card details - Start time, venue, how to watch and more

The momentous UFC 300 event is right around the corner and will feature a host of exciting fights for fans to enjoy. The fight card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, with women's strawweight queen Zhang Weili facing Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

Given the importance of the event, it's no surprise that it will feature 12 current or former champions, a former two-time Olympic gold medalist, and a three-time NCAA D-1 wrestling champion. The card also features a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, with Charles Oliveira going up against Arman Tsarukyan in a potential 155-pound title eliminator.

UFC 300 will occur at the T-Mobile Arena on April 13, with the ceremonial weigh-ins going down a day prior at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The main card will be available to stream live on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT in America.

Fans in the UK can watch on TNT Sports at 2 a.m. GMT, while Indian fans can catch all the action on Sony TEN 2 at 7:30 a.m. IST. Fans in Australia can watch the fights on Foxtel and Kayo at 2 p.m. AEDT / 11 a.m. AWST.

UFC 300 official press conference: Date, time, and everything you need to know

Before a landmark event like UFC 300 goes down on April 13, there will be an exciting press conference on Thursday featuring all 26 fighters on the milestone card.

While most pre-fight pressers feature only the main and co-main contenders, the promotion invited all the fighters on the UFC 300 card for this one. It will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live on the UFC's official YouTube channel.

As mentioned, the presser will feature the headliners Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill along with Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. Apart from them, high-profile fighters on the main card, like Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Bo Nickal, and Cody Brundage, will also share the stage.

Additionally, the UFC 300 prelims will also feature MMA stars like Aljamain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka, who will also be present at the presser. Other fighters like Holly Holm, Kayla Harrison, Bobby Green, Jim Miller, Cody Garbrandt, Deiveson Figueiredo, Renato Moicano, Diego Lopes, Calvin Kattar, and Jessica Andrade will also be in attendance at the press conference.

