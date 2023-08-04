“Looks like an overweight ladyboy” – Joey Barton once received suspension for shaming current Chelsea superstar

Back in 2013, Joey Barton received a two-match ban for using foul language against current Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

The 38-year-old defender was then playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Barton (aged 30 back then) was on loan at Marseille from Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Barton's shameful words came on the back of a jibe made by Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender was attending a press conference prior to a Champions League game against Barcelona. There, Silva addressed Barton indirectly as that 'English midfielder who criticizes everyone because no one talks about him'.'

The Marseille loanee hit back on Twitter, but his choice of words were far too indecent. He wrote:

"Have to take back what I said about Thiago Silva being over-rated today. Been immense tonight. Still looks like an overweight ladyboy though! Two questions for Thiago Silva. Firstly, Why are YOU talking about ME, in your press conference before PSG v Barca? Very strange. Secondly, Are you Pre-Op or Post-Op?"

The French Football Federation's ethics committee banned Barton for two games. PSG also threatened to take action for those comments, which led to Barton and Marseille apologizing for the incident.

Thiago Silva has become a veteran defender in football

Aged 28 back then, Silva had already made his name as a world-class centre-back in European football. Ten years later, Silva is still bossing the defensive line, now as a veteran.

Few would have believed the longevity of his career at the top but the Brazilian centre-back has worked on his fitness and his game management to continue as a top player.

He won Chelsea's Player of the Year award last season, and in general has been pivotal for the Blues at the back after joining them on a free transfer back in 2020.

With the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta this summer, Silva is expected to lead the team this season.