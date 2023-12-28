What did John Eugene Brand do? Charges explored as California marine accused of killing passenger in stolen military truck

A high-speed pursuit in Escondido, California, involving 21-year-old Marine Lance Corporal John Eugene Brand, has resulted in the death of Shevondia Compare-Bell and severe injuries to Tiara Elizabeth Sam. It all started when someone told the Escondido police about a theft happening at Dick’s Sporting Goods at about 10.28 pm, as per Fox5. The people involved were John Eugene Brand and two 18-year-old girls.

When the police arrived, the suspects quickly drove away in a pickup truck, and the officers followed them through Escondido onto Washington Avenue. In an attempt to turn onto Fig Street, the driver lost control and collided with a retaining wall. The impact ejected the passengers from the vehicle, with tragic consequences. While Compare-Bell lost her life, Sam suffered severe injuries and underwent surgery.

Charges and past incidents involving John Eugene Brand explored

Brand is accused of a multitude of charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, kidnapping, evading police, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and more, as reported by a San Diego NBC affiliate.

Despite appearing in court with a black eye and pleading not guilty, Brand’s alleged refusal to stop the vehicle despite pleas from his passengers, coupled with prior pending charges related to carjacking, paints a concerning picture of his actions.

Authorities reported that Brand, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, was driving a stolen military truck belonging to the Corps, as per Fox5. Moreover, he was reportedly on supervised release and restricted from leaving the base due to the pending carjacking charge, indicating a breach of bail conditions.

As per San Diego NBC affiliate, Deputy District Attorney Helen Kim stated that John Eugene Brand drove at excess speeds, disregarding traffic laws and safety measures, reaching speeds over 90 mph, running red lights, and ultimately colliding into a pole.

Despite the severity of the crash and the injuries sustained by his passengers, Brand reportedly fled the scene and attempted to hide from law enforcement.

"The families are devastated, they're emotional," remarked Kim.

According to Kim, Brand was out on a supervised “OR” (Supervised Own Recognizance Release) from an incident involving an alleged carjacking with a knife. He was indicted for those charges on November 8 in a South Bay courtroom.

Kim emphasized that a condition of his release explicitly prohibited him from leaving Marine Corps Air Station Miramar—a condition blatantly disregarded by John Eugene Brand, as reported by Fox5.

John Eugene Brand denied bail for breaching release conditions

The court denied Brand's request for bail due to concerns regarding both his likelihood to flee and the perceived threat he poses to society. Facing the prospect of a lengthy prison term if convicted, Brand is scheduled for another court appearance in February 2024.

The loss of Compare-Bell and the injuries to Sam have left their families shattered. Reports suggest that John Eugene Brand's alleged negligence concerning the safety and well-being of his passengers has intensified the emotional distress felt by the families of the victims.

As investigations continue into this tragic incident, the community mourns the loss of Shevondia Compare-Bell and hopes for Tiara Elizabeth Sam's swift recovery.