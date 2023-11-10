Why is C.J. Stroud's dad in jail? Everything we know so far

With a 470-yard, five-touchdown effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud furthered his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But following the victory on Sunday, the former star player for OSU was more focused on addressing another matter. Stroud discussed the personal battle with his father's imprisonment as well as the circumstances in other American jails at his post-game press conference.

Parents are always proud when they see their children succeed and achieve success in life. Sadly, since Stroud's time in college, his father has never had the opportunity to see him play firsthand. This is because his father has been incarcerated for 38 years and won't be able to get out until 2040.

Due to his father's absence, the Texans quarterback has persevered and acted as a family man since he was of tender age.

Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, Stroud's father, was sentenced to 38 years in prison following his plea of guilty to counts of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in a drug-associated event in 2015. The incident resulted in Stroud's father diving into San Diego Bay to elude law enforcement.

Coleridge was subsequently convicted for the second time, and his family was thrown into financial catastrophe.

Ever since his father's incarceration and his meteoric ascent to prominence as an NFL prospect, Stroud has primarily been responsible for providing for his mother and siblings.

"What I've been battling with is trying to still be a family man, still help out, and still be a football player and do my job," Stroud previously said. "It's been tough."

Although Coleridge's imprisonment did not hinder C.J. Stroud's growth in college, the 22-year-old prospect had just 50 throw attempts and one scholarship offer when he started his junior year of high school.

C.J. Stroud's father and other prisoners allege to have been subjected to inhumane conditions

C.J. Stroud grabbed the stage with a hopeful message regarding jail improvements after leading the Houston Texans to their fourth victory of the season last weekend.

Stroud made the comments while discussing his father's difficulties serving a prison sentence.

The quarterback said that after speaking with his father over the phone recently, he was unable to hold his sentiments about the situation inside.

"Our criminal justice system ain't right, man, and I didn't want to make this public," Stroud said. "I think I should speak up a little more about it because what he's going through is wrong."

Stroud asserted that he thought the conditions in jails were terrible after seeing recordings of rat and bug infestations.

Following Sunday's 39-37 victory over the Bucs, C.J. Stroud broke the NFL rookie record for the most throwing yards in a single game.