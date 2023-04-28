Who is C.J. Stroud's mom? Meet Kimberly Stroud who went viral during NFL Draft 2023 

Kimberly Stroud, mother of second overall pick C.J. Stroud, caught the eye of many fans during the NFL draft.

Kimberly worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for a number of years. She's the mother of four children, including C.J.

However, things took a turn for the worse in her life as C.J.'s father, Coleridge, was convicted in 2015 of several charges. Coleridge had previously served six years at Folsom State Prison in California. In 2024, he'll be eligible for parole at the age of 74.

C.J. Stroud is on the red carpet with his mother Kimberly and one of his sisters. Credit: @DaShawnWSOC9 (Twitter)

Coleridge left Kimberly Stroud in a tough spot as she had a rough time supporting their four children financially. She was employed as a property manager at numerous locations and uprooted the family many times into smaller homes.

She eventually faced the danger of eviction from a condo unit prior to accepting a job running a storage facility. The new position allowed Kimberly and the family to live in an apartment above the facility's office, supplying them with the necessary life balance.

Throughout it all, Kimberly put her family first and has seen her son become an NFL quarterback.

C.J. Stroud talks about his mom Kimberly Stroud and sister

On the red carpet at the NFL draft, C.J. Stroud spoke about how his mother sacrificed a lot for his football dream and also of his sister’s loving support:

“My mom, she had to play both roles for a while, both mother and father. And my sister has been nothing but supportive through everything, through thick and thin. So I’m super blessed to have a mother like I do. She’s beautiful. That’s where I get my looks from.

“My sister is also beautiful, very tall and gorgeous, so I’m blessed enough to have great women in my life.”

Kimberly Stroud noted that she was going to be nervous for her son on draft night:

“A lot of tears, but just so grateful to be here. He’s worked so hard, so his determination has definitely paid off.”

Time will tell if the Houston Texans have found their franchise quarterback, but we know that Kimberly is the franchise quarterback for the Stroud family.

