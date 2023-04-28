C.J. Stroud made the headlines since the start of the offseason and was the talk of the town ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. All eyes were on the Ohio State quarterback at the Draft red carpet in Kansas on Thursday night.

Before the Houston Texans made the move for Stroud at No.3, he was pictured with his mother Kimberley Stroud and sister Ciara, who attended the main event.

Before stepping onto the stage with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, reporter DaShawn Brown had a quick chat with the Stroud family.

"Just caught up with CJ Stroud on the carpet, alongside his mother and sister. He told me he woke up this morning and said a long prayer to God, asking that he’s drafted wherever He wants him to be. On the look, he’s a fan of colors — hence the paint splashes."

Kimberley also said that Houston made 'the best decision ever' as Goodell welcomed Stroud in front of a packed arena in Kansas.

2023 NFL Draft: Fans were in awe of C.J. Stroud family's presence in Kansas

It is going to be a big night for the family as the promising quarterback makes his entry into the NFL tonight. NFL fans were elated to see Stroud share smiles ahead of the main event with his mother and sister. Some fans even loved what Kimberley and Ciara wore at the red carpet.

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter CJ Stroud's mom did not come to play around!

Here's how the fans reacted:

Stroud spoke to NFL Network's Melissa Stark about his mother's sacrifices over the years and how the family stayed united despite the struggles.

"My mom, she had to play both roles for a while, both mother and father,” Stroud said during a red carpet interview.

Meanwhile, Ciara Stroud is three years older than her NFL brother. C.J. is the youngest of the lot — siblings Isiah, Asmar and Ciara. Despite all the attention on C.J., fans also talked about Ciara's appearance.

Stroud’s father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, became incarcerated when he was 13 in California on a 38-year term. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor, robbery, abduction and carjacking counts.

