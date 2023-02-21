Is C.J. Stroud's dad still in prison? Exploring the tragic childhood of top 2023 NFL draft prospect

C.J. Stroud, the quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, is the son of Kimberly Stroud and Coleridge Bernard Stroud III. His parents are from California. Stroud is the youngest of three siblings. Coleridge Bernard Stroud was his given name at birth.

Unlike most elite QB prospects, C.J. Stroud's upbringing was drastically altered when he was just 13 and learned that his father was going to prison.

Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, Stroud's dad, is incarcerated in California on a 38-year term. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor, robbery, abduction and carjacking counts. The entire family suffered financial devastation due to Coleridge's imprisonment, and his bond with his son was broken.

This caused Stroud to spend his HS year's living in a small apartment above a storage facility as the money supply was limited.



Stroud wasn't able to afford a private coach and was hardly able to…

The event threw Stroud's household into disarray. As the youngest of four children, he completed his years of high school in a tiny apartment over a storage compartment. The family came close to losing their home on several occasions.

Although Stroud's dad is still seeking an early release, jail records show that he won't be qualified for parole for at least another 17 years, when he would be 70. Although they communicate on the phone, Stroud has not met his dad in person since 2014.

Stroud is currently the favorite to go first overall in the NFL Draft



Stroud is currently the favorite to go first overall in the NFL Draft

"My pops, he was my best friend. To have your best friend snatched up like that was awful," Stroud told reporters. "I only focus on the good things my father did, but I wasn't like that for a while. I genuinely resented my dad. Man, how could you abandon me in such a way?"

C.J. Stroud has since developed into a talented quarterback

C.J. Stroud played football while attending Rancho Cucamonga High School. He passed for 3,878 yards and 47 TDs as a senior, winning offensive player of the year honors from the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. He entered Ohio State in 2020 as the No. 2 pro-style QB in the country, a top-50 overall player and a five-star talent.

A decade later, he bought his mom a house thru NIL, will be a 1st round pick & forgave his father.



A decade later, he bought his mom a house thru NIL, will be a 1st round pick & forgave his father.

C.J. Stroud has a number of record-setting performances for Ohio State, such as his 573-throwing yards in a single-game performance. In 2019, he was the Elite 11 MVP. In 2020, he was selected for the All-American Bowl.

In 2021, Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist. And he went into 2022 as one of the finest college football players.

After guiding Ohio State to an 11-1 regular-season record and a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2022, Stroud came in third in Heisman Trophy voting. He concluded the year with an FBS-best 9.5 yards per attempt, six interceptions and 41 touchdown passes.

