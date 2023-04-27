The draft process has been stressful for C.J. Stroud. The Ohio State quarterback has seen his stock fall out of nowhere in recent weeks, and a recent report saying that he had the lowest score of the 2023 quarterback class in the S2 test (18 out of 100) only grew the problem.

With the first round of the draft just a day away, Stroud was asked for his opinion on his S2 test, and he said:

"I'm not a test taker. ... The people who are making the picks know what I can do.

Once upon a time, Stroud was considered a possible No. 1 pick by the Carolina Panthers once they traded with the Chicago Bears. But the Panthers are set to go with Bryce Young, and with the Houston Texans not fired up about him, it's unclear how long he's going to wait on Thursday.

"I know I'm one of the smartest quarterbacks in the NFL. ... I don't think you can play at Ohio State and not be smart," Stroud said.

Scouting report: Why is C.J. Stroud one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Stroud is a natural passer who launches into tight windows as if he were having an afternoon coffee. He shows a great deal of control over everything that is happening, including adjusting protection and making audibles.

The Ohio State quarterback is accurate and puts the ball in the right spot most of the time. He's a player who manipulates the pocket with mastery, also with the ideal height and the ideal weight for NFL. His passing mechanics are fantastic.

Some of his weaknesses are that he's not a great athlete and not very productive with his legs. He needs to turn on the sense of urgency faster when the pocket gets muddier and learn to get out of it quicker. He can also improve the anticipation of the throws.

He's worthy of a top 10 pick, and teams who pass on him will regret for a long time. He could be the best quarterback in this year's class, even as Young goes first.

