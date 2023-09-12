What did John Sheeran do? Chatham teen accused of alleged attempted racist drowning released from jail

On Monday, September 11, 2023, 14-year-old John Sheeran was released from jail with a GPS monitor device. According to CBS, Sheeran attempted to drown a 15-year-old black teen in a pond in Chatham, Massachusetts, in July. He was charged with attempted murder as a youthful offender. During the case, prosecutors claimed the alleged attack on the 15-year-old was clearly racially motivated.

On the day of his bail hearing, John Sheeran and his father were seen leaving the court without making any statement to the press. His legal team said that Sheeran will be placed under 24/7 lockdown for the remainder of the case.

Expand Tweet

John Sheeran's friend allegedly taunted the victim by calling him "George Floyd"

On July 19, 2023, John Sheeran and his friend reportedly texted the 15-year-old victim and told him to come to a pond in Chatham. According to the victim, who cannot swim, Sheeran dunked his head under the water repeatedly, while the 14-year-old's friend is said to have taunted the victim.

The 15-year-old later told investigators that Sheeran's friend repeatedly called him "George Floyd," referring to the 2020 murder of a black man. According to NBC Boston, witnesses at the scene claimed that John Sheeran was seen aggressively pushing the boy into the pond. Eventually, the 14-year-old was arrested for what was later described as attempted murder.

Expand Tweet

On August 31, Sheeran was arraigned in Barnstable Juvenile Court, where a Judge ordered to hold him without bail. The teen was subsequently placed under the custody of the Department of Youth Services.

The attempted drowning shocked the local community. In an official statement, the Chatham Select Board released a statement condemning the suspect's alleged actions. The Board stated that it did not reflect a diverse environment.

"We are disturbed and saddened to learn of the event that occurred earlier this summer between juveniles. We do not believe that it reflects the true nature of our community, which is diverse and inclusive. We condemn all acts of violence, particularly those directed at children," the statement read.

Kevin Reddington, Sheeran's defense attorney, said that despite the severe nature of the accusations, the 14-year-old did not belong in jail.

“Right now, it's not a matter of guilt or innocence. It's a matter of, are there any terms and conditions of release that could assure the safety of the complaining witness and the public? And clearly, the judge made a very reasonable order, GPS, 24/7 lockdown, and that's certainly more than enough to assure the safety of the public,” Reddington said.

The case against John Sheeran is currently ongoing.