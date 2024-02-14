What did Jon Stewart say about Joe Biden? TV host tears into U.S. President during The Daily Show return

Jon Stewart, the American comedian and political commentator, recently spoke about how old both candidates of the 2024 Presidential Elections are and called out Joe Biden for his TikTok campaign idea. As per Fox News, Jon mocked President Biden's campaign for the TikTok video his team posted to revitalize his appeal among young voters.

In the clip, Biden was asked whether he would pick Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce, and he said that he would choose Mama Kelce for her "great chocolate chip cookies."

On Monday, February 12, 2024, Stewart returned to The Daily Show after his exit in 2015. He spoke about Biden's video, as per The Independent, and said:

"Fire everyone. Everyone. How do you go on TikTok and end up looking older?"

The 61-year-old went on to rip into both the candidates of the upcoming elections, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. He called them old and asked his viewers why they were the only options for the nation, as per The Guardian.

Biden will turn 82 in November this year, while Trump will turn 78 in June.

Jon Stewart speaks about Joe Biden's age and campaign ideas

Jon Stewart is known for hosting The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015. He returned to the Comedy Central program in 2024 and will appear on the show every Monday. On February 12, Jon went on air to talk about both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In his monologue, Jon Stewart first quipped about Biden's TikTok video of him answering Super Bowl questions, which was posted as his office announced he had joined the platform.

The comedian went on to express his disappointment about Biden skipping the traditional Super Bowl interview for the second consecutive time.

"The Super Bowl was on Sunday, and the president was offered a chance, as per tradition, to do an interview where millions and millions of people could see him competently and clearly lay out his 2024 agenda," he said, as per Fox News.

Both Biden and Donald Trump have both skipped Super Bowl interviews. In 2018 Trump did not appear for the NBC News sit-down when the network aired that year's big game, as per The Guardian. Jon Stewart proceeded to call both the prospective candidates for the 2024 elections, "objectively old" and said:

"They are objectively old! They are at the age where there are no more age-related milestones to hit. They got their AARP cards, they got social security, they got their movie discounts. We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country in the history of this country. They are the oldest people ever to run for president, breaking by only four years the record that they set!"

As per Forbes, Stewart added that he understood that Biden was not Trump, as "he hasn’t been indicted as many times, hasn’t had as many fraudulent businesses, or been convicted in a civil trial for s*xual assault, or been ordered to pay defamation charges." As per Newsweek, the comedian went on to say:

"If your guy loses, bad things might happen, but the country is not over. And if your guy wins, the country is in no way saved."

At the end of his monologue, Jon Stewart told viewers that they would have to worry about every day before and after the elections.