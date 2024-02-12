"Literally saying the NFL is rigged": Viral Joe Biden tweet sparks Super Bowl conspiracy theory meme fest online 

Joe Biden went viral online following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. The President’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted an eery and hilarious tweet that left many bewildered. Now, netizens have taken to the internet, claiming that the football game was rigged against the San Francisco 49ers.

Joe Biden's recent Super Bowl tweet leaves netizens startled (Image via X)

Today, Joe Biden’s official X account uploaded a picture of him ominously smiling with glowing red eyes following the Super Bowl match. They also added in the tweet:

“Just like we drew it up.”

The tweet had gone viral and had amassed nearly 50 million views at the time of writing this article.

Many took to the internet to speculate that it seemed like the account was hinting at the Democratic POTUS rigging the NFL. This comes after numerous conspiracy theories, including one by former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, made it to the internet.

“Was this planned? All of it?”: Netizens flood X with varied reactions as Joe Biden's tweet goes viral

Internet users were wary over Joe Biden’s most recent tweet. Many speculated that the president was hinting at winning the upcoming presidential race, while others repeatedly brought up pop star Taylor Swift in their tweets. A few reactions to Biden’s social media post read:

According to Times Now News, Joe Biden’s tweet comes after several social media users speculated that the Super Bowl was "scripted,” with the Chiefs’ win being planned and Swift potentially endorsing the president.

It is likely that the person running Biden’s X account was simply playing along with the bizarre theory.

Super Bowl conspiracies explored as Joe Biden’s tweet goes viral

Vivek Ramaswamy was one of the first to predict that the Super Bowl would be rigged to set the stage for Swift endorsing Biden in the November political race. While referring to the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Ramaswamy took to X on January 29 to say:

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

Mike Crispi, the Conservative founder of The Italian American Civil Rights and Rumble video host, also took to X last month to claim that the NFL was fixed to “spread DEMOCRAT PROPAGANDA.” He also added:

“KC wins, goes to Super Bowl, Swift comes out at the halftime show and “endorses” Joe Biden with Kelce at midfield.”

According to Mashable, several netizens also speculated that the game was rigged in the Chiefs’ favor to ensure that Swift’s appearance at the games would boost the NFL’s business.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL for the third time in five years after beating their competitors 25-22. Following the game, Travis Kelce said on the podium:

“The goals always been to get three… I’ll see y’all next year.”

Kelce has now taken over social media platforms alongside singer Taylor Swift. Pictures of the duo embracing and sharing a kiss have flooded X.

