"The tortured presidents department": Internet trolls Trump as he speaks about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, questioning her political inclination

Former US president Donald Trump is getting trolled online after he shared a post on social media stating Taylor Swift should support him in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. The 77-year-old took to Truth Social on Sunday, February 11, 2024, ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII, asking Taylor to not endorse his opponent, Joe Biden, stating:

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden..."

In his post, the 77-year-old is referring to the MMA (Music Modernization Act) that he signed in 2018 as president which changed the way songwriters and music publishers are paid royalties.

The former commander-in-chief stated to support a "corrupt President in the History of (the) Country, Biden, would be being "disloyal" to the man who made her "so much money." He even brought up Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, remarking he likes the footballer, despite him not liking Trump since he is a liberal.

Needless to say, the politician's comments sparked wild comments online:

"He's pissed she's more famous": Internet users slam Trump online after his posts questioning Taylor Swift's political views

As Trump's post went viral, netizens were quick to share sarcastic quips and humorous comments to criticize the 2024 presidential hopeful. They remarked he was chasing clout using Taylor Swift.

Others came to her defense stating she was already rich before he signed the MMA. Here are some comments seen under @PopCraves post about the development:

Travis Kelce is a Kansas City Chiefs player who is playing in the Super Bowl this evening against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift has not endorsed any candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. However, she did endorse him during the 2020 elections, and last month it was reported that Biden's campaign was looking to get her support.

Earlier this month Trump stated he did not care about the singer's support as he was "more popular" than her.

