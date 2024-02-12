Fans bash NFL referees for missing "intentional grounding" call on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl: "This rigged like a mf"

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers couldn't be separated after 60 minutes of football in the Super Bowl on Sunday and needed overtime to decide the game.

The Chiefs had to come back from three points twice in the final quarter to send the game to overtime. However, on the first of those two game-tying drives, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got away with a blatant intentional grounding.

On a 1st-and-10 play, Mahomes dropped a low snap, and by the time he had the ball back in his hands, the 49ers' pass rush had closed in. With a sack imminent, Mahomes threw the ball and was almost intercepted, but his pass attempt fell perfectly between two San Francisco defenders.

However, he was inside the pocket, and there were no Chiefs receivers in the area. By rule, that should have resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and put the Kansas City offense in a 2nd-and-20 hole.

However, the referees did not call it, and the drive continued, and Mahomes took the Chiefs down the field for a game-tying field goal.

Fans on social media were incensed by the missed penalty. Here are some of the comments, with one tweeting:

"How do you miss blatant intentional grounding calls in the Super Bowl? That is absolutely ridiculous."

Another chimed in:

"Intentional grounding? No call. This rigged like a mf lol"

Here are the top reactions on X:

