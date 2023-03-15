What did Jorge Camacho do? Man charged as missing Texas teen is found safe

Jorge Camacho was arrested on March 10, 2023, after authorities found a missing 13-year-old Dallas teen who vanished from her home earlier this month.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault, abuse, and forced pr*stitution. Discretion is advised.

Jorge Camacho, 34, has been accused of abducting the teen earlier this month from Texas after meeting her on an online video gaming site. Shortly after establishing contact, Camacho reportedly began talking to her on a social media chat app known as Discord for months before luring her away from her family, officials said in a statement.

Dallas police and the FBI said the teen, who had been locked up in a shed for days, was found in a North Carolina outbuilding more than 1,000 miles away from her hometown.

Jorge Camacho charged with multiple felony counts after abducted teen found safe in North Carolina

Matt Howerton @HowertonNews BREAKING: the 13-year-old Dallas girl found locked inside that shed in Lexington, North Carolina is Kaylin Rodriguez, per family.



She went missing March 1st.



Jorge Camacho, 34, now in custody.



As per WGHP, Jorge Camacho was charged with abduction, felonious restraint, human trafficking, statutory r**e, statutory s*x offence and “indecent liberties,” referring to s*xual servitude, after the teen was found safe at a shed in North Carolina.

The Dallas police, who were investigating a missing juvenile with the FBI’s assistance, said that on March 10, 2023, they received information about a girl who disappeared in Texas.

Investigations into the missing reports revealed that the teen was reportedly in contact with Camacho through social media chat platforms, where he allegedly groomed and enticed the victim to run away with him. Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said:

“They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area.”

Authorities said they identified the suspect after a nearby video captured a vehicle that was registered in Davidson County picking up the teen from her home. Shortly after, the Dallas Police were notified that the girl was found living with Camacho on a property in Lexington, NC.

Authorities said that minutes after receiving information on the teen’s whereabouts, they began surveilling the property and conducted a traffic stop after the suspect left the residence.

During the stop, officers learned that the girl was being held hostage in the outbuilding at the NC property and promptly rescued her and transferred her to an area hospital for treatment before returning her home.

The teen’s mother, identified as Esthela, told WFAA that she was aware that her daughter was active online and warned other parents to stay vigilant about their kids' activities on social media forums. She said:

“We knew the risks, and we talked with her about them, but still this happened, it was something awful. It could have been a lot worse. It could have, and we’re lucky that it wasn’t.”

Jorge Camacho is being held in jail on a $1.25 million secure bond.

