What did Jose Sandoval Jaquez and Crystal Hulsey do? Suspects arrested as online date turns armed robbery at Phoenix hotel

Two suspects were arrested for swindling thousands of dollars from a man at a Phoenix hotel earlier this month, police said in a statement.

33-year-old Crystal Hulsey and her 32-year-old partner Jose Jaquez were both apprehended on September 28, after evading arrest for several days for robbing a man at gunpoint at an Embassy Suites hotel in Phoenix.

Dan Becketh @DBecketh Arizona man shows up for Tinder meet-up, gets robbed by armed couple

Jose Sandoval Jaquez, 32, and Crystal Hulsey, 33, were arrested in connection with the fake Tinder date robbery in Phoenix Arizona man shows up for Tinder meet-up, gets robbed by armed coupleJose Sandoval Jaquez, 32, and Crystal Hulsey, 33, were arrested in connection with the fake Tinder date robbery in Phoenix

The victim was reportedly lured to the Phoenix Hotel by a woman he met on Tinder on September 17, 2022. However, upon arrival, he was robbed at gunpoint by the woman, identified as Crystal Hulsey, and her partner Sandoval Jaquez. Crystal Hulsey reportedly went by the name “Sonya” on the dating app, Fox News reported.

The suspects stole $3000 from the victim they robbed at a Phoenix hotel

According to the outlet, officials said that on September 17, the police responded to an armed robbery report. They then discovered that the victim had an assignation with a woman he met on Tinder at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road at around 10 am.

According to police reports, in the hotel room, the victim was accosted by Crystal Hulsey and her partner Jaquez, who pulled out a gun and proceeded to rob the victim. The victim was reportedly forced to give up his cell phone, bank information, and other belongings during the robbery.

WikiBious @WikiBious Who is Crystal Hulsey and Jose Jaquez? Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Incident Detail readinfos.com/crystal-hulsey… Who is Crystal Hulsey and Jose Jaquez? Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Incident Detail readinfos.com/crystal-hulsey…

The police report stated that the victim was driven to Chase bank by the suspects in his car, where they took $900 from his account. The duo then fled the scene with the victim's car and in the following days withdrew more money using bank apps such as Zelle and Cash App. Police said that the suspects had withdrawn $3000 from the victim's bank account, Fox News reports.

According to reports, the suspects drove to California in the victim's car after robbing him. The duo then arrived in Las Vegas and were pulled over by the police. However, the suspects were able to evade arrest by abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot, as per Fox News.

Phoenix police set up an undercover operation to arrest the suspects

According to Fox News, the police discovered that the suspects had used their legal names at the hotel, which enabled them to identify the duo.

Officials later found Crystal Hulsey’s phone number listed beneath an escort ad. In the disguise of civilians responding to the ad, police set up an undercover operation to catch the suspects and arranged to meet them at the La Quinta Inn hotel in Phoenix.

Fox News reported that the suspects arrived near the hotel, but fled the scene after realizing that they were being watched by the police.

The police said that during the chase, the suspect's car ran out of fuel on Jefferson Street near 27th Avenue. Hulsey and Jaquez then carjacked another car and headed north to Payson and Happy Jack, where they collided with another vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road, Fox News reports.

According to the outlet, following the collision, the suspects tried to carjack another vehicle but were stopped after a Department of Public Safety helicopter landed at the scene and apprehended the duo.

Hulsey and Jaquez have been charged with assault, armed robbery, theft, kidnapping, and other offenses, Fox News reports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far