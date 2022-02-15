What is Josh Andres Rivera's age? Rachel Zegler confirms dating 'West Side' story co-star on Instagram 

American actress Rachel Zegler has confirmed her relationship with actor Josh Andres Rivera, nearly a year after the two sparked romance rumors.

On February 14, the 20-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared a post and a few stories while celebrating Valentine's Day with her beau.

Uploading a monochrome selfie with Rivera, the duo committed "valen-crimes" in London together, as in her Instagram story, she mentioned that they had dinner at Mr. White's Leicester Square.

In the image shared, the duo can be seen enjoying gnocchi bolognese, which seems to be part of their tradition. She wrote:

"@joshandresrivera and I always look for gnocchi bolognese when we go out,' concluding with, 'Thank you Mr. White's!!!"

She also thanked the restaurant for taking "good care" of them. The actress shared a video clip of Rivera, where he can be seen feeding her some bolognese. She captioned the video:

"Happy love day from me n mine."

rachel zegler (she/her/hers) @rachelzegler i love josh andres rivera i love josh andres rivera

Zegler and Rivera sparked dating rumors in February 2021. Just four days after Valentine's, the former tweeted that she loved Josh Andres Rivera. Since then, the two have frequently appeared on each other's social media handles.

Rachel Zegler's boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera is older than her

toni @lucybfilm this is rachel zegler and josh rivera's friendship appreciation post bc they're so cute and i love them 🖤 this is rachel zegler and josh rivera's friendship appreciation post bc they're so cute and i love them 🖤 https://t.co/e9aYe6LzhP

Born on May 1, 1995, Josh Andres Rivera is currently 26 years old. He rose to fame by starring in Steven Spielberg's remake of classic movie musical West Side Story.

Josh plays the role of Chino in the Academy Award-nominated film. Chino is a Shark gang member who is set up with Maria before she meets Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, at a school dance.

Rivera will be seen next in the adaptation of the viral New Yorker short story Cat Person alongside Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

Additionally, he starred as the lead in the pilot Vegas High for HBO Max's TV movie in February 2021, which was not picked up by the company.

As for his personal life, Rivera met Zegler on the set of West Side Story and eventually the two got close.

For her role as Maria, Rachel Zegler bagged a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Her win made her the first Latina actress and the youngest winner to earn the award in this category.

Edited by Prem Deshpande