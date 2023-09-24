What did Julian Lennon say about Hey Jude? Love-hate relationship with iconic song explored

Julian Lennon, son of the late Beatles legend John Lennon recently appeared on an episode of the Club Random With Bill Maher podcast. During the episode, Lennon, who is a photographer and musician, offered candid insights into his love-hate relationship with The Beatles' iconic track, Hey Jude. This timeless classic remains one of the Fab Four's most enduring hits.

During the podcast, Julian Lennon discussed the song's significance in his life, revealing mixed feelings. Hey Jude was penned by Paul McCartney as a comforting message to a young Julian during the difficult period of his parent's divorce. However, contrary to expectations, the song did not provide the solace that many might have imagined.

Julian Lennon expressed his ambivalence about the song's role in his life. He also hinted at the possibility of writing a memoir to delve deeper into his personal experiences.

Bill Maher, the podcast's host, and a self-proclaimed "Beatlephile," suggested a scene in a film adaptation of Julian's life, featuring Paul McCartney. He suggested that the scene could have Paul driving to console Julian during the trying times. However, Lennon's response revealed that reliving those memories was not a source of joy for him.

The interview shed light on the complex emotions tied to music's power to heal and reopen old wounds, offering fans a deeper understanding of Julian's personal journey.

Julian Lennon shared his reason for not liking The Beatles' iconic song Hey Jude

Julian Lennon, talked about his feelings for the song Hey Jude. He said he has a "love-hate" relationship with it and that he has probably heard the song and "renditions of it more than most people alive." The musician added that his friends also sent him videos of babies in nappies playing the guitar and singing Hey Jude, which he stated he doesn't really need.

Julian Lennon said that while he was undoubtedly grateful for the song, people didn't understand that the song was a "stark and dark" reminder of what happened.

He added that his dad walked away from his mom and left her and that was a dark point in their lives.

“That was a point of complete change and complete disruption and complete darkness and sadness. I mean, I was only 3, but I recognised that something was up, you know?” Lennon noted.

He concludes his statements by saying that it was heartbreaking for his mother, Cynthia, and served as a reminder of that "time and place" for both of them. John Lennon's son noted that while he gets both sides of it, people didn't understand that there was a "dark, yin and yang of that song."

Julian Lennon told the host that Paul McCartney had composed Hey Jude specifically for Julian, addressing John's separation from Cynthia.

At that time, his father John Lennon had started a new relationship with Yoko Ono, ultimately leading to their marriage in 1969. Julian has mixed feelings about the song as it brings back the sorrow and dark memories of his past. However, as mentioned earlier, he did note that he was grateful for the song.