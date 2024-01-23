What did Julie Mitchell do? Florida Town council candidate accused of allegedly stabbing husband and teenage daughter

Florida Town Council candidate, Julie Mitchell, allegedly stabbed her daughter and husband on Thursday. The alleged incident reportedly took place at the suspect's residence on Golfview Drive. When authorities arrived at the location, they reportedly found Mitchell covered in blood. According to the NY Post, she resisted the arrest and also attacked two officers who tried to apprehend her.

Mitchell has been a neighborhood services coordinator for about two decades. During the alleged incident, she was running for a seat on the village council. However, her campaign website has now been taken down.

Law enforcement officials have booked the suspect without bail.

Julie Mitchell allegedly stabbed her husband and daughter after accusing them of being "the devil"

The alleged stabbing took place on Thursday, in a house in Tequesta, which is near West Palm Beach. When authorities spoke to Mitchell, she claimed that her dog, her 17-year-old daughter, and her husband were "the devil," as per the NY Post.

The victims reportedly sustained non-life-threatening, injuries, and are expected to survive. Her husband was reportedly stabbed in his upper left arm, while her daughter had a laceration to her head. The 17-year-old victim was found crying outside the home when authorities arrived and said:

"My mom just stabbed me and my dad."

A Tequesta sergeant shed light on Julie Mitchell's statement during her interrogation, and as per the NY Post, they said:

"She told me that Satan lived in her home."

The publication reported that according to a Tequesta Police arrest affidavit, the suspect had a big kitchen knife when authorities arrived at the scene after the alleged stabbing. The entire family was then rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have filed charges against Julie Mitchell

A Tequesta sergeant wrote in the arrest report, as mentioned by Law&Crime:

"When I asked her regarding stabbing, she told me that her husband, daughter and their dog are the devil."

The sergeant further mentioned:

"When I asked her if she thinks her daughter and husband are dead or alive, she said she thinks they’re both dead. She then wanted to take a break, and I stopped my interview."

The suspect has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery and two counts of resisting an officer with violence. Authorities have detained her in Palm Beach County Jail and further details about the case are currently awaited.

Mitchell's next court appearance has been set for February 20, 2024.