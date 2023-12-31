What did Kassceen Weaver do? Former Virginia college basketball player sentenced to prison over 2018 death of 3-year-old son

Kassceen Weaver, once a celebrated basketball player at the University of Richmond, now faces a grim reality as a state circuit court judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the tragic death of his 3-year-old son, Eliel Adon Weaver.

In a judicial ruling based on evidence outlined in court records, Weaver was convicted on charges of felony murder, felony child neglect, and concealing a dead body. These charges stem from the incident that occurred on October 23, 2018, when Eliel tragically lost his life, eventually leading to the discovery of his remains in 2021, as reported by WRIC-TV.

Kassceen Weaver, Dina Weaver, and Eliel Weaver (Image via charlottealertsnews)

Weaver was given a 20-year sentence for murder, 10 years for child neglect, and five years for hiding the body. These sentences will be served at the same time.

After the young child's death, more troubles followed. Kassceen Weaver's wife, Dina Weaver, who was first arrested because of the incident, had the charges against her dropped. This was because there were claims that Weaver had been physically and emotionally harming her.

The investigation revealed a history of domestic violence, showing a complicated and upsetting situation within their family, as previously reported by Law&Crime.

Chilling discovery in Kassceen Weaver's garage

In a surprising turn, the authorities discovered Eliel's body kept in a freezer in the family's garage. According to reports, Weaver supposedly tried CPR when his son passed away tragically. However, rather than seeking medical aid, he hid the body after the child died.

WRIC-TV reports Kassceen Weaver's situation became more serious when his brother-in-law reported worries about domestic violence. These concerns eventually led to uncovering the sad reality behind Eliel's disappearance and prompted an investigation that revealed the child's remains.

The haunting details of how the child's body was concealed, tied up with twine, wrapped in clothing, and placed inside a container within a freezer add a chilling layer to the already distressing case.

Child's body was found in a freezer. (Image via WTVR)

Weaver's defense team claimed that nobody knew the specific medical emergency Adon faced that night, making it uncertain whether calling 911 would have made a difference. They also mentioned that Weaver stated he had tried CPR, similar to what his wife did to revive Adon when he stopped breathing a week earlier.

During the trial, Weaver's wife spoke in court, sharing the heartbreaking story of the night Eliel died. Her testimony described how Weaver tried to revive their child and then chose to hide the body instead of getting immediate medical help.

Weaver didn't speak in court during the 30-minute hearing on December 28 because he still has an aggravated malicious wounding charge related to his ex-wife. That case is scheduled for trial in March 2024.