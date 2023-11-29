What did Keith Morrison say about Matthew Perry’s death? Journalist finally breaks silence on stepson’s demise

Mathew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison took to X on November 20, Monday, a day before Giving Tuesday to encourage people to donate towards the Mathew Perry Foundation, a charitable organization created after the demise of the Friends actor to continue his commitment to helping people battle addiction.

He said,

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://matthewperryfoundation.org"

Other than Keith Morrison, co-star, Jennifer Anniston also addressed Giving Tuesday, a day for charitable work, to donate to the Mathew Perry Foundation. She reposted a post from the foundation's Instagram account on her story and said,

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering from addiction. He would have been grateful for the love."

Mathew Perry Foundation was created on November 3, in the honor of the late actor to help people battle addiction.

"It is important to us, as a family, to honor Mathew's legacy" - says Keith Morrison

Keith Morrison is a Canadian Broadcast Journalist and has been a correspondent for Dateline NBC since 1995. While talking about his stepson, Keith Morrison gave a statement to Fox News Digital and said,

"It's important to us, as a family, to honor Mathew's legacy. The potential that the Mathew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Mathew Perry passed away on October 28, after drowning in the jacuzzi of his California home at 54. The official cause of death of the Friends actor is still unclear since toxicology tests take between three and six months to complete.

The actor opened up about his life, his drug addiction, and how he battled with it in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022. In the memoir, he also talked about how his alcohol addiction was peaking to the surface when he initially began shooting for Friends,

"I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble. But there were years I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor" I was like, 'That should tell me something' "

In his memoir, Perry also revealed that he got close to dying many times. He hoped that people struggling with addiction would relate to his memoir and give them hope.