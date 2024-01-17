What did Kelly Tinsley do? Charges explored as Florida woman arrested over allegedly stabbing her mother

Kelly Tinsley was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her elderly mother at a home on Sea Gull Drive in Florida on Monday, January 8. This was discovered after Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a distress call on January 9, as reported by WFTV.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the lifeless body of 69-year-old Meurer, who had allegedly died due to multiple stab wounds. Her daughter, 49-year-old Kelly Ann Olivier Tinsley, then presented herself to law enforcement officers with injuries she claimed were inflicted by her mother.

Tinsley stated that she stabbed her mother as an act of self-defense, asserting that the latter had assaulted her. Nevertheless, a later examination by BCSO deputies in Florida exposed a notable discrepancy in Tinsley's injuries.

The affidavit suggested that the injuries sustained by Tinsley did not align with wounds typically associated with fending off an attack, as reported by Law & Crime.

Kelly Ann Olivier Tinsley is now facing a manslaughter charge, reclassified with the use of a deadly weapon. Florida authorities have not only disputed her account of self-defense, but also upgraded the charge due to the involvement of a lethal weapon in the commission of the crime.

Florida woman recounted to authorities what led to the stabbing

Tinsley reportedly dialed 911 at 5:16 am, detailing that her mother had attacked her, and in self-defense, she retaliated. However, the situation escalated when Tinsley admitted to stabbing her mother during the call, abruptly hanging up when probed about the specifics of the wounds as reported by Law & Crime.

Deputies swiftly responded, and upon arrival, discovered Meurer under a blanket, lying lifeless on the floor just inside the doorway of the home, surrounded by a pool of blood. Despite first responders' prompt arrival, Meurer was declared dead after deputies forced their way inside.

In the aftermath, Tinsley was found lying awake on a pillow in the hallway, facing the front door, as described by the deputies. Bloodstains were also seen near the washing machine, approximately 20 feet from Meurer, as reported by WFTV.

The medical examiner's findings, as per the documents, disclosed "multiple wounds consistent with defensive knife wounds" on Meurer's hands, left arm, right ankle, right knee, and neck. These details raise questions about the nature of the reported self-defense and the events leading to Meurer's tragic death.

Tinsley, allegedly recounting the events to investigators, claimed that a disagreement on Monday night in Florida escalated when her mother insisted she "needed to find a bigger place to be a better mom." Tinsley, in what seems like a jest, replied with, “F**k that!” She alleged that Meurer then approached her with a knife, hitting her in the mouth and causing the blade to strike her front tooth, as reported by WFTV.

According to the authorities, a blow from a punch struck Tinsley in the nose. The mother and daughter grappled over a knife, eventually ending up on the floor. Tinsley, in a disturbing twist, reportedly held the blade to her mother's neck, warning her to stop approaching.

As per the affidavit, the struggle persisted until Tinsley claimed to notice a change in her mother's eyes.

Cheryl Maggard Meurer (Image via Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

Tinsley allegedly walked to the laundry room, changed her clothes, and washed her hands and face with water from the washing machine. Feeling sick at the sight of blood, she covered her mother's body with a blanket, laid down in the hallway, and waited seven hours before calling 911 to report the death, as per Law & Crime.

However, despite Tinsley's claims of self-defense, the absence of swelling, cuts, or redness on her face contradicts the reported confrontation, as per authorities, who only noted "a single healing cut" to her right hand.

In light of these inconsistencies, Tinsley is now facing a charge of manslaughter reclassified with the use of a weapon. She is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex, Florida with a no-bond status.