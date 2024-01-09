What did Sebastian Lindsey do? Texas man Charged after 17-year-old Madison Lewis succumbed to burn injuries

Sebastian Lindsey, a 23-year-old Texas man, was arrested after Madison Lewis, a 17-year-old Jacksboro senior, succumbed to burn injuries sustained during a campfire accident.

Madison Lewis, who sustained 90% burns to her body during a campfire gathering over the holiday break on December 16, 2023, reportedly passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Madison's mother reported to Fox shortly after the incident that her daughter was standing around a burn barrel with friends when a man tossed a pan full of petrol into the flames, causing it to explode. Madison was struck after the flames went in her direction. Madison, who was in a medically induced coma after undergoing multiple surgeries, passed away over the weekend.

In the wake of her passing, police identified the man responsible for the explosion as Sebastian Lindsey and filed manslaughter charges against him on January 8, 2024.

Details of Madison Lewis burn accident explored as police suspects Sebastian Lindsey

Madison Lewis and other people were standing close to a small, controlled fire in the backyard of a house in the 600 block of West Pine on December 16, 2023, when Sebastian Lindsey suggested they make it bigger, according to investigators who cited witnesses at the scene.

Lindsey then picked up a nearby gasoline can and added the gasoline to the fire, causing it to travel across the metal barrel. The flames reportedly caught Madison’s hair and clothing on fire.

Witnesses told investigators that some people at the gathering feared calling 9-1-1 due to the reported involvement of alcohol and drove Madison to Faith Community Hospital by a private car.

Lewis was then flown by Air Evac helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Madison, who was in a medically induced coma after sustaining 90% burns to her body, was taken off pain medication to see if she would become responsive last week. Madison was put back into a coma after she made some small movements.

However, the teen passed away over the weekend after succumbing to the burn injuries.

In the wake of the incident, community members rallied around Madison Lewis' family and set up donations at Coker Funeral Home to pay for her funeral expenses. Pleading with the public to donate, Madison's friend Amber Garner Parks revealed on Facebook that Madison's mother had lost two children in the previous five years.Part of the post read:

“I ask you to please pray for them and please consider making a donation. You can call Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro directly (940) 567-3778. There is an account established at Prosperity Bank in Jacksboro.”

People can also donate to the family directly through PayPal, CashApp, or Venmo.