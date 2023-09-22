What did Kevin Mason do? Manhunt underway for murder suspect accidentally released from Indiana prison

Kevin Mason, who was captured after an extensive manhunt, was accidentally released from prison in Marion County on September 13, 2023. Police revealed details of the accidental escape to the public nearly six days after the incident. They revealed that the 28-year-old was accidentally released due to a clerical error.

Sheriff’s Col James Martin noted that it wasn't clear if Kevin Mason was still in the county. He reiterated that there was an error and that Mason shouldn't have been released in this manner. Authorities stated that they were trying their best to find Mason.

According to WTHR, Kevin Mason was arrested on September 11, 2023, on North College Avenue. He was arrested for three warrants out for him in Minnesota for a parole violation, firearms possession, and a shooting in 2021. Additional details of his crime weren't released at the time of writing this article.

Kevin Mason was freed from jail on September 13, after an alleged clerical error in an Indiana prison

The Marion County Sheriff's Office stated that it was due to a "fault records review" that 28-year-old Mason was released.

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Mason was charged with murder, parole violation, and firearms possession.

Sheriff’s Col. James Martin said that the release of the prisoner was an error that shouldn't have happened and that Mason shouldn't have been released from police custody.

The two inmate record clerks involved in this alleged error were fired after the incident. Since the accidental release, police began an active and extensive manhunt to look for the 28-year-old.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said that a woman, who was possibly Mason's girlfriend was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The woman has reportedly been accused of providing assistance to an alleged criminal. Since then the police have been tracking the woman's whereabouts. Jail records showed that the woman was held on Thursday as well, without a bond.

Police believe that the public isn't in any immediate danger as of now

According to Forestal, Mason asked the woman to give him a ride, after he was released on September 13, 2023.

This incident took place just a few weeks after convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante managed to escape a Pennsylvania county Jail on August 31, 2023. He was on a run for about two weeks, before he was arrested.

The US Marshals Service who assisted in the search for Cavalcante, are also helping the Marion County police in locating Kevin Mason. Authorities stated that they didn't immediately reveal that the suspected killer was missing so that they could maintain a "tactical advantage."

Speaking about this, Martin said that the team used the quietness of the situation to ensure that Mason doesn't go underground and run farther than they want him to.

Martin further confirmed that authorities believe that the public isn't in immediate danger. They have also released Mason's description and it states that he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has a cross tattoo under his right eye. He also has a tattoo that reads "SUB" on his chest.