What did Ruben Salinas do? Charges explored as Mojave High School employee arrested over incident with a minor 

Mojave High School employee Ruben Salinas has been accused of lewdness with a minor. Salinas was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. School authorities stated that he wouldn't be on the campus.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault involving a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Although police initially did not reveal the name of the arrested employee, it was later said to be 26-year-old Ruben Salinas. He has faced several charges regarding the allegations. This case is the second incident at Mojave High School where an employee has been arrested for reasons involving minors or students.

Mojave High School employee Ruben Salinas has been arrested on Wednesday and faces charges

Mojave High School is making headlines again after authorities have arrested another employee. The employee has been identified as Ruben Salinas. According to records, he has been charged with two charges of s*xual acts with a child under 14.

Authorities arrested Ruben on Wednesday (Image via @iamthelemongirl/Twitter)

On Wednesday morning, the school's principal, Greg Cole, sent a letter to the parents. He confirmed that it was the topmost priority of the school to ensure the students' safety. Cole also wrote in the letter that Ruben Salinas was arrested on charges including lewdness with a minor.

"The safety of our students is the number one priority at Mojave High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community."

The statement also added:

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the lead investigative agency. We wish to assure you that we will cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation."

Several faculty members of the school have previously been charged with similar charges

The school principal confirmed that Ruben Salinas will not be allowed on campus due to the grave allegations against him. The case is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The school authorities are reportedly cooperating with the authorities to the full extent.

It was further mentioned in Cole's letter that no more information is available regarding the case for now since it is an ongoing investigation. A website that keeps a check on high school athletics mentioned that Salinas is the boys' varsity soccer coach. Authorities are currently looking into the case to find more details.

Salinas has been accused of lewdness with a minor (Image via @OriettaRose/Twitter)

Just a month back in August, a former wrestling coach at Mojave High School was accused of s*xually assaulting a student in July 2023. The ex-coach, identified as Rene Ruiz, was arrested and charged with s*xual assault and lewdness, a school employee engaging in s*xual acts with a pupil 16 years of age or older and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

There have been similar cases in the school back in 2021 as well. A former coach, Michael Jones, surrendered to the authorities and was charged with s*xual conduct with a student. Jones' employment was terminated by the school district as soon as the allegations came into the picture.