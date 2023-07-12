What did Kingsley Holliday do? Utah State University football player arrested on multiple charges

Utah State University football player Kingsley Holliday was arrested on Monday, July 10, on first-degree felony charges, including assault, kidnapping and selling a controlled substance.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of S*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised

According to probable cause documents cited by KSL TV, Kingsley Holliday, a lineman for USU, is accused of allegedly r*ping another student after forcibly dragging her from an event on September 3, 2022.

Months later in April and May 2023, Holliday was reportedly observed selling drugs resembling Adderall to a confidential informant on the USU campus during school hours.

The probable cause documents detailed multiple felony counts against Holliday, who is being charged with aggravated kidnapping — while committing unlawful detention, r*pe, forcible s*domy and two counts of knowingly producing or dispensing a controlled substance.

Assault allegations against USU football player Kingsley Holliday explored

Court documents detailed that on September 3, 2022, Kingsley Holliday, who graduated from Corner Canyon High School, allegedly dragged a woman, whom he met at an event, across the parking lot by the wrist despite her protests. Holiday then took her to a pirate property and allegedly proceeded to r*pe and s*domize her.

The victim who reported the incident told authorities that the perpetrator was a USU football player. The victim’s description of the assailant was corroborated by witnesses at the scene, who reportedly saw Holliday at the event. In addition, the DNA evidence collected from the victim on the night of the attack matched the suspect. When confronted by the police, Holliday reportedly denied the allegation but allegedly expressed concerns that the victim might be pregnant. The document stated:

"Kingsley was taken into custody and interviewed about the incident. He denied any involvement, but was concerned that the victim might be pregnant."

Following Kingsley Holliday’s arrest on Monday, Chief Kent Goodrich of the North Park Police Department explained the kidnapping charges levelled against the football player in addition to the assault charge. Goodrich told KSL TV:

“Part of that aggravated kidnapping charge was because of the unlawful detention. She was not wanting to go with Mr Holiday. Did not want to be a party to what she feared was going to take place.”

Holliday, who reportedly spent his sophomore season at Utah State University on the football team, did not play in any games. Shortly after the lineman's arrest, USU interim athletics director Jerry Bovee said in a statement said:

“USU Athletics is proactive in taking a comprehensive approach to building a culture of safety and respect. Our student-athletes are trained and educated numerous times annually as it relates to s*xual conduct, and we unequivocally will not tolerate any violations of the law.”

Holliday was booked into Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

