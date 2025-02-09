What is KitchenAid’s 2025 Color of the Year? Details explored

KitchenAid recently announced its Color of the Year for 2025. The colors are used for their limited-edition Artisan stand mixers. The color for this year is 'Butter.'

KitchenAid has been introducing a new Color of the Year each year since 2018. It is a unique shade, generally named after a food item, for its Artisan stand mixer. This year's color is butter, which is practically a lighter shade of yellow. It's a comforting color that reminds one of mellow sunshine, the warmth of baking with your parents or grandparents, and more.

Announcing the Color of the Year, KitchenAid wrote on their website:

"Introducing the KitchenAid® Artisan Stand Mixer color of 2025 – Butter. Inspired by the essential ingredient of cooking and baking, it's a modern and energizing shade of yellow that evokes comforting memories. Each year, KitchenAid taps global trends to capture the current zeitgeist to bring functional style to your kitchen."

"A smaller version of the company's commercial-size models, this versatile stand mixer boasts 10 speeds plus enough power and capacity to prepare large batches of cake batter or cookie dough without compromising counter space."

Let's take a deeper look at the beloved product.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer explored

The Artisan Stand Mixer by KitchenAid is one of the most popular products in the cooking world, especially among bakers. It features up to 10-speed options, intuitive controls, a tilt-head that makes it easier to add/remove bows/attachments, and a planetary action.

An entire set of the stand mixer includes:

Stand mixer base

5-qt. work bowl with handle

3-qt. work bowl

Pastry beater

Flex edge beater

Dough hook

Wire whip

Pouring shield

Both bowls are stainless steel and all attachments work well together to help you create some excellent cakes, cupcakes, and more. The 'Butter' stand mixer is available online and in select retail stores at $499.95.

Previous KitchenAid Color of the Year winners

While Butter is the Color of the Year for 2025, it isn't the only option for customers for the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer. They can choose from some of the past colors as well. The three past Color of the Year winners that are still available are:

2024 - Blue Salt Stand Mixer

2023 - Hibiscus Stand Mixer

2022 - Beetroot Stand Mixer

Customers can buy these online through KitchenAid's website. Moreover, interested individuals can get $130 off on these three past colors if they make an account on the website and sign in before buying.

The Color of the Year winners of 2021 (Honey), 2020 (Kyoto Glow), and 2018 (Bird of Paradise) aren't available anymore. However, customers looking for extra colors can look to buy KitchenAid's Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer which comes in around 25 different shades.

