What did Kristi Noem say? South Dakota governor banned from tribal reservation over border remarks

Republican Governor Kristi Noem has been banned from the Pine Ridge Reservation after she made comments about discouraging immigration at the US-Mexico border. In a press release dated Friday, February 2, Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out banned Noem from the "homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe" for her remarks.

"Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe," Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said.

The tribal leader said that people crossing the border and coming into the US should not be "dehumanized and mistreated." Noem reportedly referred to the current migrant crisis on the border as an "invasion."

On Wednesday, January 31, Governor Kristi Noem made some remarks about the migrant situation at the US-Mexico border. The Associated Press reported that in a joint session of the Legislature, Noem said that security has to be increased in Texas due to increased migration cases. She additionally said:

"The United States of America is in a time of invasion. The invasion is coming over our southern border. The 50 states have a common enemy, and that enemy is the Mexican drug cartels."

She added:

"They are waging war against our nation, and these cartels are perpetuating violence in each of our states, even right here in South Dakota."

As per Wtop News, Noem said she has also been planning to send razor wire at the border to bring the situation under control.

The tribal leader mentioned that the native people crossing the border shouldn't be "dehumanized"

Democratic state Sen. Shawn Bordeaux mentioned that he believes Noem is using the issue for her political agenda. In the statement on Friday, February 2, the tribal leader wrote about indigenous people who primarily come from El Salvadore, Guatemala, and Mexico to the USA to look for jobs.

"They don’t need to be put in cages, separated from their children like during the Trump Administration, or be cut up by razor wire furnished by, of all places, South Dakota," the Tribal leader said.

In response to the tribal leader's remarks, Kristi Noem also issued a statement on Saturday. She said it was tragic that the leader brought political aspects into the situation.

"My focus continues to be on working together to solve those problems... I stand ready to work with any of our state’s Native American tribes to build such relationships," she said.

FOX News reported that Kristi Noem had sent South Dakota National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border thrice. In 2021, she faced immense criticism after reportedly receiving a donation worth $1 million from a Republican contributor. The donation reportedly aimed to deploy 48 troops at the border in Texas for two months.