What did Carlos Portillo do? Texas man charged with murder after found walking the streets drenched in blood

44-year-old Texas man, Carlos Portillo, was taken into custody on Monday, January 29, for allegedly shooting his wife to death. Law&Crime obtained Bexar County court records that talk about the charges filed against Portillo. The 51-year-old victim has not been officially identified as of now.

While cops initially did not reveal many details about the victim and the suspect, on Tuesday, they revealed the suspect's identity. Upon investigation, law enforcement officials discovered a gun at the crime scene in Texas and stated that it was possibly the murder weapon used to shoot the victim. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.

A Texas man was found erratically screaming when authorities arrived at the alleged crime scene in northwestern San Antonio

On Monday, January 29, authorities arrived in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road around 7 am local time. They found a man, later identified as Carlos Portillo, screaming erratically on the road and acting strange, covered in blood. KSAT reviewed a preliminary report, according to which the man told cops that the blood belonged to his wife.

Police documents obtained by Law&Crime read,

"When officers arrived at the location, they contacted the man (suspect) and asked the suspect whose blood was on him."

The document further mentions,

"The suspect told police it was his wife’s blood (victim) and that the victim was inside their apartment shot. Officers went to the suspect’s apartment and found the victim unresponsive."

Portillo reportedly told the responding officers that his wife was dead in a nearby apartment complex. Authorities arrived at the suspect's residence in Oak Creek Apartments in Texas and found an unresponsive female. She was soon declared dead by authorities, and they identified the man to be the suspect. He is currently charged with first-degree murder and second-degree felony drug possession.

Police have yet to reveal the deceased woman's identity

Law&Crime reported that neither the cops nor the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office have revealed the identity of the deceased 51-year-old woman. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told the news station that a final police report was yet to be finalized as of Tuesday, January 30, 2024. While initially talking about the case, they had just revealed that the Texas man was related to the deceased woman. However, their relationship wasn't confirmed until Tuesday.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Steven Bratina told KSAT,

"He was walking up and down the sidewalk here, just acting very bizarrely. One person called and thought he might try to step into traffic."

Bratina added,

"About the same time, we got a call for a body inside an apartment. So officers made entry and they did, indeed, find the body of a woman."

According to investigating officers, the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound. Police have arrested the suspect without incident and have yet to determine the motive behind the incident. The suspect is booked into the Bexar County Jail. A bond of $250,000 is set for the murder charge, and the drug charge bond amount is set at $25,000.