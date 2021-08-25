What did Kyle Anderson die of? Tributes pour in as Australian darts player passes away at 33

Australian professional darts player Kyle Anderson passed away at 33 on August 24. Anderson was one of only eight players to have accomplished a nine-dart finish at the PDC World Championship.

Kyle Anderson became a professional PDC player in 2014 and reached "the last 32" qualifiers five times. In 2017, he also won the Auckland Darts Masters against Corey Cadby.

We're devastated to learn that Australia's Kyle Anderson, the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters champion, has passed away, aged 33.



All at the PDC send their condolences to Kyle's family & friends.



Read more 👇https://t.co/tOU7Kp9vy1 pic.twitter.com/IuGce4Zi15 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 24, 2021

The Australian native was nicknamed "The Original" in the professional darts community and, after his debut in the 2013-2014 season, played in seven World Championships. In February this year, Anderson gave away his PDC Tour Card to stay with his family ahead of the birth of his second child.

Darting professionals react to Kyle Anderson's untimely death

Several professional players and renowned names in the darting community offered their condolences on Twitter while discussing Anderson's kind demeanor.

Stunned



RIP Kyle Anderson



A wake up call to us all, live life to the full



Fly high mate pic.twitter.com/RMEZh9PvcF — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) August 24, 2021

Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate. Xx 😢 pic.twitter.com/9C2etqmNII — Stephen Bunting (@sbunting180) August 24, 2021

Absolutely guttered to wake up with the news off the passing of Kyle Anderson.



A fantastic dart player and an even nicer bloke.



You will be missed my friend pic.twitter.com/oa51FqkajN — Nathan Aspinall (@NathanAspi) August 24, 2021

I am absolutely devastated to hear Kyle Anderson has passed away. A nicer person you could not wish to meet. A lovely man and good https://t.co/ihc4w1CN0y thoughts are with his young family,,,RIP bud,,,so so sad😞 — Russ Bray (@Russ180) August 24, 2021

Devastated to hear the news of Kyle Anderson passing away, sending our sincere condolences to Kyle's wife and children and all of their family — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) August 24, 2021

Gutted so gutted.. one top man a pleasure to have known kyle and play him ... life is so short .. rip my friend from down under ..xx https://t.co/ZnUaa7G9WK — Ian White (@IanDiamondWhite) August 24, 2021

Awful news about Kyle Anderson. A great guy who made massive sacrifices to pursue his dream. Rip mate — Mark Webster (@Webby180) August 24, 2021

Such sad news to hear of the passing of Kyle Anderson, a lovely man and a gentleman, our thoughts are with his family. — Dave Chisnall (@ChizzyChisnall) August 24, 2021

Can’t believe the news I’ve just woken up to. Devastated, such a lovely and funny guy. RIP Kyle Anderson 💔 — Sophie-May Lambert (@SophieMaySML) August 24, 2021

Absolutely shocking news that Indigenous darts trailblazer Kyle Anderson has passed away, aged just 33. A fantastic bloke who it was an honour to get to know. Rest In Peace ‘The Original’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/c61KmcTCi3 — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) August 24, 2021

What was the cause of his death?

On March 29, 2020, Australian number two Kyle Anderson contracted COVID. The player spent over a month in self-isolation on a nearby farm in Mount Morgan, Queensland.

Although Anderson was not required to be hospitalized, his underlying diabetes might have caused some complications.

Kyle Anderson revealed to PDC,

"There was one time at night when I woke up, and I was coughing. Then I thought to myself, and this might be morbid, am I going to wake up from this?"

He also added:

"Thank God I woke up. It was very real for me. I was scared to the point where I didn't know what would happen next... It's so good to be back with them [his family]."

Recently, on August 10, Kyle Anderson took to Instagram to share one of his regular visits to the hospital. He captioned the snap:

"Getting all too regular now."

Furthermore, while giving away his PDC tour card, Anderson mentioned:

"When your health starts deteriorating, all you want to do is be with your family because you're more comfortable, you're more confident in what's going to happen."

Anderson further added:

"But with me being away, waking up with my diabetes being horrible to me, I got worried that something is going to happen here when I can't fly home, I'd have to stay here and get fixed over here. If something's going to happen, it's got to happen at home with the family."

This suggests that Kyle Anderson was aware of his deteriorating health, which may have been caused by COVID-complications due to his diabetes.

Anderson, who started his career at BDO in 2006 and shifted to PDC in 2012, is survived by his wife Tara, son Charles, and another newborn son.

Edited by Srijan Sen