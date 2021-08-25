What did Kyle Anderson die of? Tributes pour in as Australian darts player passes away at 33

Australian professional darts player Kyle Anderson passed away at 33 on August 24. Anderson was one of only eight players to have accomplished a nine-dart finish at the PDC World Championship.
Kyle Anderson became a professional PDC player in 2014 and reached "the last 32" qualifiers five times. In 2017, he also won the Auckland Darts Masters against Corey Cadby.
The Australian native was nicknamed "The Original" in the professional darts community and, after his debut in the 2013-2014 season, played in seven World Championships. In February this year, Anderson gave away his PDC Tour Card to stay with his family ahead of the birth of his second child.
Darting professionals react to Kyle Anderson's untimely death
Several professional players and renowned names in the darting community offered their condolences on Twitter while discussing Anderson's kind demeanor.
What was the cause of his death?
On March 29, 2020, Australian number two Kyle Anderson contracted COVID. The player spent over a month in self-isolation on a nearby farm in Mount Morgan, Queensland.
Although Anderson was not required to be hospitalized, his underlying diabetes might have caused some complications.
Kyle Anderson revealed to PDC,
"There was one time at night when I woke up, and I was coughing. Then I thought to myself, and this might be morbid, am I going to wake up from this?"
He also added:
"Thank God I woke up. It was very real for me. I was scared to the point where I didn't know what would happen next... It's so good to be back with them [his family]."
Recently, on August 10, Kyle Anderson took to Instagram to share one of his regular visits to the hospital. He captioned the snap:
"Getting all too regular now."
Furthermore, while giving away his PDC tour card, Anderson mentioned:
"When your health starts deteriorating, all you want to do is be with your family because you're more comfortable, you're more confident in what's going to happen."
Anderson further added:
"But with me being away, waking up with my diabetes being horrible to me, I got worried that something is going to happen here when I can't fly home, I'd have to stay here and get fixed over here. If something's going to happen, it's got to happen at home with the family."
This suggests that Kyle Anderson was aware of his deteriorating health, which may have been caused by COVID-complications due to his diabetes.
Anderson, who started his career at BDO in 2006 and shifted to PDC in 2012, is survived by his wife Tara, son Charles, and another newborn son.