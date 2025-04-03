What did Kypree Darnell Taylor do? Charges explored as footage of YouTuber allegedly assaulting his girlfriend goes viral 

YouTuber and comedian Kypree Darnell Taylor is currently trending after he was arrested for reported domestic violence in Georgia on March 30, 2025. A video has now gone viral, allegedly showing Taylor physically attacking his girlfriend, Natayea Mays, inside a bedroom.

Ad

Trigger warning: This article has references to domestic violence. Discretion is advised.

The alleged graphic footage was reportedly shared online by Taylor’s sister, Ariel Woods, who claimed the fight broke after Kypree’s girlfriend reportedly caught him cheating on her.

Kypree appeared to be beating Natayea on the bed before shoving her to the ground and dragging her across the room. Another person tried to intervene and seemingly rescued Mays from the situation. However, the YouTuber reportedly continued with his violent act.

Ad

While Kypree Darnell Taylor was taken into custody and charged with a felony count for aggravated assault, Natayea Mays was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, as reported by Yahoo. He has also been booked into Calhoun County Jail, Georgia, and is being held without bond.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the wake of the alleged incident and the now-viral video, the internet is creating an outrage against the comedian. People are now demanding justice for Mays and serious legal consequences against Taylor.

The case is currently under investigation, and more details are awaited. Authorities have not issued a statement at the time of writing.

Kypree Darnell Taylor has previously faced similar allegation

This is not the first time Kypree Darnell has faced such an accusation. Earlier, in February 2024, a woman named Karissa Green claimed she went on a vacation with the YouTuber who reportedly abused her verbally. Green further alleged that Taylor broke her phone, threw away her belongings, and threatened to destroy her birth certificate.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karissa added she seemingly suffered a concussion after the comedian reportedly attacked her and also forced her to perform oral s*x on him in exchange for her phone.

She mentioned Kypree Darnell Taylor worked at a school at the time and when her mother complained to the board, they reportedly dismissed their concerns. Reportedly, they did not support her and instead spread false information about her.

About Kypree Darnell Taylor amid his arrest

Ad

Kypree Darnell Taylor is an online comedian, content creator, and YouTube personality known for his mini skits on the platform, as well as on Instagram. His content revolves around relationships and modern-day dating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He alternatively goes by Kid Kypree and has over 261,000 subscribers on YouTube, which he launched in April 2010. Kypree Darnell Taylor also has over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

The 31-year-old (born in April 1993) has also acted in comedy films, including Fall Semester in 2017 and Smoke Break the Movie in 2016. He hails from Battle Creek, Michigan.

The latest incident has fueled a larger discussion about domestic violence in the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback