How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Comedian claims to be "pressing hold" on having more children because of his "bank account"

Nick Cannon recently revealed that he is not looking to have any more children in the near future. The American comedian and television personality is the father of 12 children with six partners.

Ad

In 2011, Nick Cannon had fraternal twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. They divorced in 2016. After that, he had three children with model Brittany Bell. In June 2021, he had a son with model Alyssa Scott, but the child died after just five months due to brain cancer. He also has a daughter with Scott.

Additionally, Cannon has twin sons with Abby De La Rosa, a son with model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi, and a daughter with model LaNisha Cole.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with People published on March 28, 2025, Cannon explained that he wouldn't welcome any more children in the near future. However, he was "not against" the prospect of having more children.

"I really don't know. I'm being honest. I'm having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I'm going to press hold on this 12 for right now. But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I'm not against it," he explained.

Ad

The 44-year-old continued:

"There was a point in time where I was just like, 'Nah, I'm done.' And, then I was like, 'Who am I to say that?' It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it's one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it's going, why not?"

Ad

Nick Cannon has recently collaborated with Culture Genius, where he is executive producing and hosting an interview series called Celebrity Dad Jokes. Additionally, he will partner with the network in three other projects - Super Dad, Big Drive, and Daily Cannon.

Nick Cannon opens up about learning from his children and practicing compassion

2024 Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit - Source: Getty (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

In the interview with People, Nick Cannon also spoke about "learning every single day" from his children, adding that he learns to develop "compassion" and "to be more of a vessel" for them.

Ad

"I never take the standpoint of, 'Daddy knows best.' Nah, that's not the case. It's more about like, 'Look, we're going to figure this out together and we're going to operate out of love and compassion.' I'm learning that daily from having teenagers all the way down to toddlers. So, it's probably one of the greatest blessings I've ever had — accepting easy things and all challenges with the same heart," he said.

Ad

Cannon went on to express his hope that his children would be inspired by his legacy and use their talents to "make the world a better place."

"We're here to just make the world a better place, here to make people smile, and here to be a servant. [We're] here to practice servitude to others," he said.

He concluded by stating that he always teaches his children to be of service to mankind, which will automatically create their legacy in the world.

Ad

"Leave me out of this" - When Nick Cannon reacted to a tweet linking him to Kamala Harris' newborn tax credit scheme

Hip Hop Mental Health Moderated By Nick Cannon - Source: Getty (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

On August 16, 2024, former Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an economic agenda proposing a subsidy of $6000 per child to families with newborns for the first year of the baby's life. The proposal also included the elimination of medical debt and a $25,000 subsidy for first-time home buyers.

Ad

X user @__Colb__ reposted a tweet confirming Harris' proposal with a photo of Nick Cannon. On August 18, 2024, the television personality shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram with the caption:

"Leave me out of this! (laughing emoji)"

Ad

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 25k likes and several reactions from Nick Cannon's 6.5 million Instagram followers.

Read More: What is narcissistic personality disorder? Nick Cannon reveals he needs help amid clinical diagnosis

Nick Cannon opens up on his experience of attending a Diddy party as a teen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback