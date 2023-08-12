What does Lahaina mean in Hawaiian? Pronunciation and history of iconic town explored in wake of Maui wildfires 

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Lahaina began to witness wildfires. Lahaina is a small town located in Maui, Hawaii, and in the Hawaiian language, the word means cruel or merciless sun. The cause behind the fire is currently under investigation and officials believe it was caused by high winds. The phone and electricity services have also been affected because of the fire.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green shed light on the situation and mentioned that it felt like a bomb had been dropped. 80 people have died so far in Mauix and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, as reported by The Independent. Green mentioned that they will be lowering the flags to half-mast in honor of those who lost their lives.

No warnings were given to the residents when the fire began, as revealed by survivors to the Associated Press. A few people jumped into the Pacific Ocean to escape from the fire and the latest update revealed that around 50 people were saved by the US Coast Guard.

Green requested federal assistance from The White House, which was approved on August 10, 2023. Regional Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Robert J. Fentor Jr. announced that those who have suffered losses can claim federal funding.

Lahaina has been home to several buildings of historical significance

The word Lahaina is pronounced luh-hay-nuh and it means cruel or merciless sun, which describes the sunny dry climate of the area. "La" refers to the sun and "haina" means merciless.

According to Britannica, the entire town is surrounded by volcanic peaks and thick groves of coconut palms. The town measured around 9.29 square miles and the census report of 2020 reveals that 12,702 people have been residing in the area.

The town was also selected as the royal capital by King Kamehameha II in 1820. The town gained recognition due to its buildings and sites that have historical significance. The Wainee Church Cemetery, Lahaina Roadstead. and the stone prison of Hale Paahao are some of the notable structures that tourists from across the globe travel to visit.

Lahaina was also known for its famous banyan tree, which was planted in 1873. It was 60 feet tall and covered a whole city block. It was planted in 1873 to celebrate 50 years of the Protestant mission in Lahaina. The Whalers Village Museum is another popular spot and it has a display featuring the history of whales who have been a part of the island for several years as the town was a whaling port in the 1800s.

The town's school is called Lahainaluna High School and it also has a popular newspaper, Ka Lama Hawaii.

Maui wildfires claim the lives of 80 people

Maui wildfires have led to the deaths of 80 individuals, as of August 12, 2023, as reported by NBC News. Officials stated that around 85% of the fire is in control while six locations on the island continue to burn.

Governor Josh Green confirmed that the town will be rebuilt but also said that it will be a costly project. Rebuilding is expected to cost $5.52 billion as per the Pacific Disaster Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The fires started on August 8, 2023, and the town lost access to electricity and phone service in two days. Green said that the restoration efforts might take a few months.