What did Latayzia Forbes do? Charges explored as Maryland daycare worker is arrested for abusing a 7-year-old child

Latayzia Forbes, a 21-year-old daycare worker from Maryland, was arrested on Friday, August 18, 2023, due to allegations of child abuse. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Morning Star Childcare Center on Marlboro Pike In District Heights, where the accused worked. Niya Jones found her 7-year-old daughter bruised when she picked her up from the Center.

Disclaimer: This article concerns bodily harm to a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jones immediately went inside and inquired about the incident, which was allegedly captured on surveillance camera. It showed Forbes pushing the child and at one point, even pinning her to the floor.

Authorities with the Prince George’s County Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit arrived at the scene, conducted further investigation, and eventually arrested Latayzia Forbes. She has been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

Latayzia Forbes has been fired from her position at the daycare center

Niya Jones, the victim’s mother, first realized something was wrong when her daughter winced while putting her seatbelt on. On discovering that her daughter had bruises, Niya Jones recalled her response:

"I was distressed. I didn’t know how to feel because I’ve never been put in this situation where my child was caused bodily harm or bruised at all. I didn’t know what to think. Didn’t know what to feel..I felt like she was protected. I didn’t feel like staff was doing their job to communicate or to let me know what’s going on at all."

When Jones went and spoke to the daycare authorities regarding the incident, it was discovered that it had been caught on camera. The surveillance footage that Jones was able to procure showed Latayzia Forbes shoving the 7-year-old victim and pulling her to another area thereafter.

The footage also showed that the victim was resisting. Another angle of the incident revealed Forbes allegedly pinning the victim to the floor.

The manager of the daycare, Lexus Austin, told Fox5 that Latayzia Forbes was immediately fired after she was given a chance to explain her side of the story. It has also been alleged that when Forbes was asked about the incident, she said that she believes she did nothing wrong.

Speaking regarding the incident, Lataysha Reynolds, the victim’s aunt said the following:

"If this, which appeared to be her normal character, as far as putting her hands on a child if she’s frustrated and not doing what she’s saying — what other children have been harmed, and the parents have not found out about it?"

Authorities have confirmed that Latayzia Forbes had been an employee of the daycare since 2021 and as of now, there is no prior record of abuse claims against her. She has been taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections for further processing.