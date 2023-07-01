What did LaTonya Johnson say about suburbs? Wisconsin senator sparks outrage during debate on crime 

During a discussion about the Wisconsin state budget, Democratic senator LaTonya Johnson cursed at the suburbs which left netizens shocked. The government official claimed that the suburbanites were responsible for bringing guns into the city and were responsible for killing children in her community. Many could not believe that the lawmaker attacked an entire community. Politicians and commentators also took to the internet to slam Johnson online.

Wisconsin politicians have been engrossed in a debate for a while now in regards to their multi-year spending plan which allocates finances from education to law enforcement. The Associated Press announced that the upcoming two-year budget would increase funding to K-12 schools by cutting income taxes across the board. The upcoming budget would also cut the University of Wisconsin’s budget in attempts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion.

During the discussion, a debate in regards to crime in Milwaukee and concerns about it spreading from the city to the suburbs came into being. This went on to trigger an unexpected response from LaTonya Johnson.

LaTonya Johnson took to the senate floor and blamed the suburbanites for increasing crime rates in the city. She said:

“F**k the suburbs, because they don’t know a god*mn thing about how life is in the city.”

She went on to express indifference about Milwaukee experiencing increased criminal activities.

Netizens respond to LaTonya Johnson’s statement

Internet users were outraged by what the lawmaker said. Many hopes that she would resign from her position or be reprimanded for her statement. A Wisconsin Law Journal editorial writer was one among the many who demanded for her resignation. They said:

“Hate for the suburbs or anyone or any place in Wisconsin has no home here. Resign Sen. LaTonya Johnson. Wisconsin doesn’t have the time for your hate and lack of civility.”

Eric Toney, the district attorney of Fond du Lac County also took to Twitter to express that he is grateful to live in Milwaukee and have a safe community. He went on to add that he wishes that his community could experience lesser carjacking, reckless driving, shootings and other criminal activities.

The Babylon Bee writer Harris Rigby also called out Johnson and the Democrats’ supposed indifference to crime. He wrote online:

“Crime in Milwaukee is insane and it is no longer contained to the city. More and more people are at risk because Democrats, like Johnson, refuse to take crime seriously.”

A few other reactions to Johnson’s statement read online:

At the time of writing this article, Johnson had not responded to the massive online backlash. Her official website which has been listed in her Twitter bio seems to have been deleted as well at the time of writing this article.

