What did Lil Rod say about Brendan Paul in his lawsuit against Diddy? Music mogul's alleged drug 'mule' arrested at Miami Airport following home raids

Diddy has found himself in deep waters after the rapper’s alleged “drug mule” was arrested from the Miami airport on charges of possession of suspected cocaine and marijuana edibles. The federal agents arrested Brendan Paul on Monday, March 25, from the Opa Locka Airport after the officials raided the rapper's house in Florida and California.

As per The New York Post, Brendan’s arrest took place after the officials learned that he was about to board a plane with the I'll Be Missing You singer. As the police reached the airport, they also reportedly found drugs inside Brendan’s bags and the news about him being a “drug mule” was confirmed as soon as the narcotics tested him.

While Paul was instantly taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami as he was charged on 2 counts, however, his lawyers were quick to post bail and release him from the facility. All of the fiasco happened after Paul was named as a “mule” for Diddy as he was named for “acquiring and distributing” drugs and guns to the raper in the lawsuit filed by Lil Rod Jones.

In his lawsuit, Lil Rod claimed that he had “personally witnessed” Brendan transport the illegal substances in his bag when he was traveling to multiple cities like Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia, and even London. As per the complaint, the incidents took place between December 2022 and November 2023.

In his $30 million lawsuit, Lil Rod named Brendan Paul as the “drug mule,” and called out Diddy for s*xual assault

In the lawsuit filed by Lil Rod, AKA Rodney Jones on February 26, he detailed the instances from December 2022 and stated that he has “personally witnessed” Paul distributing drugs like “ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms and even tuca” to the rapper. He stated that Paul would often take the drug in his carry-on luggage.

Not just this, in his $30 million lawsuit, he also called out the rapper for “s*xual assault, and harassment,” and stated that various instances took place when he was working with the rapper from September 2022 to November 2023. However, Diddy’s lawyers have denied the accusations and claimed that Lil Rod is lying about the same.

The Last Night singer's lawyer, Shawn Holley said:

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

However, the authorities seem to be taking Lil Rod’s lawsuit seriously, as upon his complaint, the officials acted quickly and raided multiple homes owned by Diddy. While neither Brendan nor Diddy have commented on the arrest of the alleged “drug mule,” social media users were left divided as the news went viral on social media.

On the other hand, the officials stated that Diddy was spotted at the same airport from where Paul was arrested after a few hours, however, it is not known where the rapper is currently. On the other hand, the location of his jet has been tracked to the Caribbean Island of Antigua.