What did Louis Ray Harrison do? Charges against Hillside High School assistant principal explored

On Wednesday, June 7, Hillside High School Principal Louis Ray Harrison was charged with attempted second-degree r*pe and felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure. According to News observer, on March 21, Harrison allegedly restrained a Durham woman in her bedroom and assaulted her.

In the wake of the incident, Louis Ray Harrison was suspended with pay on March 22. He has remained off campus. ABC noted that he submitted his resignation effective June 30. The former principal has not yet responded to the allegations against him.

The timeline of the allegations against Louis Ray Harrison

As per the Durham Hillside High School website, Louis Ray Harrison served in the United States Air Force before his teaching career. He had his initial tenure with the Durham Hillside High School from 2003 to 2009 when he worked as a science teacher.

In 2014, he rejoined the team as a school administration member. The 48-year-old also served as a head football coach at the school. He even worked as an assistant principal at the school, with a focus on science, media technology, and world languages.

A tweet by WPTF Radio on Louis Harrison's arrest (Screenshot via Twitter/@WPTF)

The Durham Hillside High School could not confirm whether the assault occurred on school grounds. ABC reported that court documents show they most likely occurred at a residence on four seasons drive. The victim of the incident was not a student.

The case has shocked the Durham school community. Before the allegations, Louis Ray Harrison was seen as a mentor to many young students, especially those on the high school football team. The school district has not confirmed whether they have faced any issues with the principal in the past.

The former teacher had no prior criminal history (image via High School OT)

One student, who remained anonymous, expressed their surprise to ABC reporters. The student said:

"When we got the news, we were just speechless. He's not the type of guy who would do something like that from my perspective. He's a really great guy, great coach. When it comes down to something like this, it's unspeakable, it's unreal."

The case against the former school principal remains under investigation by local authorities. Officials have not disclosed the name of the victim nor any potential motive behind the break-in and subsequent assault. It remains unknown whether Harrison has a prior criminal history.

Harrison has been given a $150,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 26, 2023. If convicted, he may never be able to teach again.

Poll : 0 votes