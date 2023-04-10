What did Lydell Grant do? Houston man exonerated in Aaron Scheerhoorn’s death arrested in fatal road rage incident 

On Thursday, April 7, 2023, Lydell Grant, 46, was arrested for fatally shooting another driver after the victim accidentally collided with his car. This comes after Grant, a Houston man, was exonerated in 2021 after he was found innocent in the death of Aaron Scheerhoorn.

Authorities said that on April 6, a male Toyota driver identified as 33-year-old Edwin Arevalo accidentally barrelled into Grant’s Lexus after the latter ran a stop sign. Grant then got out of the car and shot the driver five times before fleeing the scene. Houston police said that Grant was arrested a day later after authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the area.

Lydell Grant ran a red light before getting into a minor accident with the victim

Bad Optics @TerribleTed45 Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing & serving 7 years in prison has been charged with murder in the shooting a fellow motorist, Grant is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor traffic collusion. Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing & serving 7 years in prison has been charged with murder in the shooting a fellow motorist, Grant is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor traffic collusion.

Detailing the alleged road rage incident, authorities said that Lydell Grant was leaving a store with a woman in a white Lexus when they ran a red light. This resulted in a minor traffic accident when Edwin Arevalo’s Toyota collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

Grant then allegedly stepped out of his vehicle and approached Arevalo’s car before shooting him five times and then fleeing the scene. Grant was reportedly arrested the next day. Authorities added that Grant confessed to the crime and was taken to prison.

The most recent incident comes two years after Lydell Grant was found innocent in the death of Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was killed outside a Houston bar in 2012.

Grant, who was sentenced to life in prison for the alleged fatal stabbing of Scheerhoorn, served seven years behind bars. He was then released on bond in 2019 after authorities found evidence that proved his innocence.

As per Fox News, authorities discovered DNA under the victim’s fingernails that did not match the suspect. Shortly after Grant was released on bond, police arrested Jermarico Carter for Scheerhoorn’s killing in 2019 after the new suspect confessed to the crime.

During the 2021 trial, the judge heard arguments concerning the new evidence and subsequently exonerated Garnt in the case. As per the New York Post, The Innocence Project of Texas, which helped Grant secure his freedom in 2021, said that they were sad and disappointed in the recent events but made it clear that their client's exoneration was justified as he was innocent in the 2012 case.

They said:

“We are saddened by the news of this tragic event and our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victim’s family. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this incident. We stand behind Mr Grant’s previous exoneration, which was granted by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”

Meanwhile, Lydell Grant was booked into a Houston prison after his bail was set at $1 million.

Poll : 0 votes