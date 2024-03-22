What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth as of 2024? Fortune explored as Jeff Bezos' ex-wife donates $640M to non-profits 

Ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott's net worth is $36 billion as per Business Insider and stands 39th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The billionaire philanthropist donated $640 million to 361 non-profits as per an announcement on her charity page, Yield Giving, on March 19.

Expand Tweet

While talking about the donations on her page, she said;

"From a pool of over 6,000, each of these 361 community-led non profits was elevated by peer organizations and a round-2 evaluation panel for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means."

As per her page, 279 non-profits received $2 million each while the remaining 82 organizations received $1 million each. MacKenzie has donated $17.2 billion to 2,325 non-profit organizations since 2020 as per a database by Yield Giving.

Exploring MacKenzie Scott's net worth

With a net worth of $36 billion, MacKenzie Scott is the third richest woman in the U.S. She has donated over $12 billion since 2019 to causes including racial and LGBTQ+, racial justice, equality, and climate change action.

She became the richest woman in the world in 2020 after Amazon broke $3000 a share. In 2019, MacKenzie took to X to announce that she and Jeff Bezos had finalized their divorce and she received 20 million shares in Amazon, or a 4% stake.

Expand Tweet

Following her graduation from Princeton University, MacKenzie Scott assisted Morrison with research for the 1992 film Jazz. She also started working as an administrative assistant at the New York City hedge fund D.E. Shaw, where she got to know Jezz Bezos. In 1993, she wed the founder of Amazon.com. Scott played a major role in the expansion of Amazon as well.

She is also an author and has published two novels, The Testing of Luther Albright (2005) and Traps (2013). She received the American Book Award in 2006 and was named the world's most powerful woman by Forbes in 2021.

MacKenzie Scott has a 4% state in Amazon. As per a regulatory filing, Scott sold $10.4 billion of her Amazon shares in 2023, a quarter of her stake.

Expand Tweet

She signed the Giving Pledge in May 2019 and signed off a majority of her wealth to charity. Continuing her philanthropic efforts, she donated her two Beverly Hills Homes worth $55 million to the California Community Foundation and has also made significant donations to organizations in Kenya, India, Brazil, Micronesia, and Latin America.

In October 2022, she donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts.

MacKenzie's announcement on her recent donations comes after Elon Musk in a now-deleted X post wrote:

"Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be filed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died."

His tweet was in response to an X user's tweet which claimed that the majority of MacKenzie Scott's chosen non-profits were organizations that "deal with issues of race and/or gender."