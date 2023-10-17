Jon Huntsman Jr. net worth: Family fortune explored as donor halts donations to UPenn over Hamas stance

Former Utah governor and 1987 University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) graduate Jon Huntsman Jr. recently stated that he will stop donations to his alma mater after its lack of response to Hamas' attacks on Israel. In a letter addressed to the university's president Elizabeth Magill on Saturday, October 14, 2023, Huntsman wrote:

"Moral relativism has fueled the university’s race to the bottom and sadly now has reached a point where remaining impartial is no longer an option."

Jon Huntsman Jr. with Dean Erika James at the Wharton Global Forum Singapore (Image via YouTube/@Wharton School)

Expressing his disappointment at the university for its silence on the Hamas attack, the former Utah governor stated that the Huntsman Foundation will "close its checkbook" on future donations to UPenn. As per the letter, Jon Huntsman's family has donated millions of dollars to the university over three generations.

Born to business mogul Jon Huntsman Sr. and Karen Hunstman, the 63-year-old politician is known for serving as an ambassador to Russia (2017-2019), China (2009-2011), and Singapore (1992-1993). He has served under every presidential administration since Ronald Regan till Donald Trump. He boasts a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Jon Huntsman Jr. writes UPenn has become "deeply unrecognizable" as multiple donors and trustees withdraw support for the university

In Jon Huntsman Jr.'s letter to Magill, which was first obtained by the student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, the politician wrote:

"To the outsider, it appears that Penn has become deeply adrift in ways that make it almost unrecognizable."

Elaborating on his point he explained that the university remaining silent instead of condemning the evil faced by the people of Israel is a "new low" and reflects antisemitic sentiments, "the very thing higher ed was built to obviate."

As per The Daily Pennsylvanian, Jon's father gave $40 million to the Wharton Business School at UPenn in 1998, which was the largest donation given to a business school at the time. The 63-year-old added that his siblings join him in the rebuke.

Huntsman's letter comes just days after Wall Street CEO Marc Rowan called for leaders of the university, including Magill, to resign over their failure to curb antisemitism and hate on campus.

In an op-ed posted on Wednesday, October 11, the Apollo Global Management CEO called out UPenn administrators for failing to stop the Palestine Writes Literature Festival last month. The multi-day event included speakers who had a history of making antisemitic remarks.

The university had issued a statement prior to the event, condemning antisemitism but not the event, citing the freedom to express views even though they are "incompatible with (their) institutional values."

On Friday, October 13, following an emergency Board of Trustees meeting, trustee Vahan Gureghian announced his resignation, protesting the university's response to the Palestine Writes Literature Festival.

Following Jon Huntsman Jr.'s letter, Magill released a statement on Sunday saying she and the university are "horrified by and condemn Hamas’s terrorist assault" and reiterated the university's stance against antisemitism.

Since the controversy last month, UPenn Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok has released a statement in support of the university's leadership.

Jon Huntsman Jr. has not confirmed whether his position has changed following Magill's remarks.