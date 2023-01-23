ChatGPT passes test in one of world's top business schools: What does this mean for AI chatbots?

According to a recent report, ChatGPT, the AI chatbot created by OpenAI, has managed to pass a test in one of the world's top business schools. The exam that the bot undertook was a core course in the MBA program at one of the leading educational institutions on the planet.

In a recent demonstration carried out by Christian Terwiesch, a professor at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, these claims were further solidified.

The University of Pennsylvania, or UPenn, for short, is one of the eight Ivy League institutions located in the state of Philadelphia. Wharton has consistently been ranked in the top three business schools in the QS World rankings.

More details about the latest feat of ChatGPT and what this means for the future of AI chatbots

The AI chatbot wrote the final test of the Operations Management paper at the Wharton Business School. All MBA students are required to take this exam as part of their course. The experts who evaluated the answers generated by the AI remarked that the bot did "an amazing job." It produced acceptable outputs that were explained excellently.

It's worth noting that this new iteration of the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) bot is capable of taking hints, fixing its errors, and rejecting inputs that are outside of its capabilities.

This feature made it an excellent bot for the test since a large part of it involves erasing and rewriting information to form strong concepts. According to the research paper published by Wharton, the bot would have scored a B or B- in the exam:

“ChatGPT3 is remarkably good at modifying its answers in response to human hints. In other words, in the instances where it initially failed to match the problem with the right solution method, Chat GPT3 was able to correct itself after receiving an appropriate hint from a human expert. Considering this performance, Chat GPT3 would have received a B to B- grade on the exam.”

Will AI chatbots significantly change the face of education systems?

Undeniably, ChatGPT has demonstrated a lot of potential in multiple industries. In other news, the bot cleared a medical exam as well. According to Terwiesch, the chatbot "has shown a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general, and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates, including analysts, managers, and consultants.”

The published paper explicitly asks schools to take a closer look at how AI tools might impact the education system. it suggests a "curriculum design focusing on collaboration between humans and AI," including exam policies and instructions.

Ever since the bot was released late last year, it has skyrocketed in popularity, with many users successfully applying ChatGPT in educational environments to write essays and find answers to questions. As a result, the AI chatbot has been banned from multiple school networks and devices.

