Is ChatGPT down? Ways to check if AI writing software is working

ChatGPT was unveiled to the world in November 2022 as a beta testing program. It is a Generative Pre-trained transformer that works as a chatbot to accomplish several specialized tasks. The system is built on Open-Ai's GPT-3 family of large language model training and relies on supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

Since its inception, the chatbot has been on and off the news for numerous reasons, mostly because of its "realistic" response to pitched questions.

However, there are some weak links in the chain of this piece of tech out of a sci-fi story. The greatest drawback of this system was attributed to the factual inaccuracies in the responses it provides on subjects of technicality.

Is ChatGPT down?

Chat GPT easter eggs (Image via Chat Gpt)

Users trying to access the AI writing system have recently faced issues. Upon navigating to the dashboard, users are greeted with a message stating "ChatGPT is at capacity right now," along with an easter egg that tries to make the most out of the situation. In our case, we got a couple of fun ones. One of the pieces spoke about guided meditation, and the other was a poem on the chatbot.

Chat GPT easter eggs (Image via Chat Gpt)

As seen in the first image, ChatGPT is apparently at maximum capacity, thus rendering the entire system unusable. As OpenAI works on bolstering and upscaling its systems, users worldwide are left in despair as the AI writer is left incapacitated.

How to check if ChatGPT is functional?

If you are unsure whether the chatbot is up and running or still under maintenance, you can verify the same by navigating to the homepage of OpenAI and trying to access the Ai writer. If you are greeted with the same kind of error messages as we displayed earlier, the bot is likely still under heavy traffic and/or maintenance and upscaling.

In such a situation, all one can do is wait and hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest. You can also click on the "Get notified when we are back" link. Doing so will send you a browser notification once the service is back online.

Conclusion

Chat GPT error message (Image via Chat GPT)

As with any other online service, the ChatGPT chatbot also depends on servers to ensure proper and efficient functioning. On the other hand, servers are only suited for a certain amount of traffic, after which glitches become extremely common, rendering the system unusable.

Although unfortunate, this technical mishap allows us to sneak under the system's hood and gather better insight into the company's future road map. It might be safe to assume from the error messages that the company is upscaling its technology, which points towards heavy traffic, and it might be looking to expand the chatbot out of its beta-testing casing.

