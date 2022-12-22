5 fun Easter Eggs in a Tesla

Tesla EVs represent an innovation in emissions-free motoring thanks to their quick acceleration, AI-enhanced safety measures, and the greatest charging infrastructure in the nation. But they are also enormous toys with peculiar properties that have nothing to do with transportation.

Elon Musk's quirky personality is reflected in most of the features, which also include Easter Eggs on SpaceX, his romantic interests, and his favorite comedian. They may amuse users while charging or add flair to the display with creative customization choices (like the navigation panel turning into the surface of Mars).

Here are five of the most bizarre things you can do in Tesla's chariot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Easter Eggs and tricks you should check out in a Tesla

Tesla leads the field with one of the cleverest and coolest collections in the industry, despite the fact that companies like Jeep and Ford also provide cute Easter Eggs.

The capacity of the Tesla's inclusions improve the user experience through comedy, and the well-known pop culture references sets them apart from other such offerings.

Every Tesla vehicle comes with a box of Easter Eggs, as Elon Musk disclosed, however, he won't say how many more there are. Here are the five coolest features we are aware of thus far and the models in which Tesla concealed them, while we wait for exciting new ones to be discovered.

1) Rainbow mode

Fans of Mario Kart, now is your chance to drive on Rainbow Road like you have always wanted to. You can, at the very least, get quite close to it. And when you switch lanes, the new lane you will be in is named after the iconic track!

Usually, the home screen is divided into two sections: the left half displays the car as you drive, and the right half shows the integrated navigation. Tesla provides some bizarre methods to change things up because these screens are as simplistic as the car itself.

By pressing down the gear-changer four times, you can transform the travel lane on the vehicle's side into a rainbow road, paying homage to the well-known racecourse in Mario Kart.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Activate autopilot 4X in quick succession for psychedelic cowbell road. And, yes, we are adding more cowbell soon. Activate autopilot 4X in quick succession for psychedelic cowbell road. And, yes, we are adding more cowbell soon.

2) Christmas Santa sleigh mode

Santa Mode is perhaps one of the most well-known and entertaining Easter eggs present in Tesla EVs. Over the years, you would have discovered that you keep returning to this particular feature. Several visuals will alter whenever Santa Mode is activated, allowing you to transform your vehicle into Santa with his sleigh on the screen.

Two reindeer will pull the sleigh, and he'll even be carrying presents in the rear. If you look closely, you'll find that Santa's sleigh is a modified version of a Tesla. To get a better glimpse, you may pan and zoom into the depiction. You'll see that the roadways have unexpectedly become snow-covered, and may even say that it has begun to snow if you take a closer look.

The renderings of other cars that are typically shown on the screen will also be altered. They will no longer resemble cars or trucks, but will be changed into reindeers. There are minute touches that highlight how far Tesla went with this Easter surprise.

3) Extensive entertainment options

Teslas feature a wide range of entertainment options, but they are only accessible while the car is parked and online. You can stream live TV from networks like MSNBC and ESPN or use services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and Twitch. Owners of the Model S and Model X can now play thousands of Steam titles thanks to the most recent over-the-air Holiday Update.

You can still use these capabilities when traveling if Wi-Fi isn't accessible or if sitting in your garage to stream entertainment isn't your thing. All you need is a Premium Connectivity membership.

According to the Tesla website, all orders placed on or before June 30, 2018, will have complimentary Premium Connectivity features for the lifetime of the car. However, if you just bought a model, it will cost you $9.99 a month or $99 per year.

4) Self-driving

Although software experts at Tesla have put in a lot of effort to create AI-based self-driving, the term self-driving has unintentionally detracted from their efforts because the car is not really autonomous.

It is evident that drivers cannot take their hands off the wheel thanks to the lawsuits filed against the company for fraudulent advertising and two additional fatalities from the purportedly "self-driving" cars.

A pop-up recognizes the debate surrounding these features when Autosteer is enabled. It reads, "The driver-aid feature of the autosteer feature does not turn your car into an autonomous one. Only use it if you're prepared to pay attention to the road."

"Autosteer is in Beta," the message continues, "which we state to promote a higher degree of attentiveness."

The minimum degree of self-driving technology offered by each car is the Basic Autopilot, which includes two capabilities, including Autosteer. The other is Cruise Control with traffic awareness. Customers who wish to upgrade to full self-driving can do so for $15,000 or by purchasing an OTA software update for $6,000 that enables Enhanced Autopilot.

5) Back to the Future references

The mobile app has every component of the Back to the Future Easter Egg. Unlike the others on this list, getting this one right takes some care and accuracy.

It can be accessed by simply tapping the battery symbol in the app when the car has precisely 121 miles of range. The Back to the Future Easter Egg makes a number of allusions to and mentions the first blockbuster science-fiction film.

The DeLorean's license plate is referenced in the name of the car, "Charging Scheduled" becomes "Time Circuits On," "Charging" becomes "Fuel Chamber," and "121 Miles" becomes "1.21 GW" to represent the amount of energy required to travel back in time.

Unfortunately, the new app version 4.0 is incompatible with the Easter Egg. Tesla has already made the new version available for iOS users, while Android consumers still have a little while to enjoy it.

